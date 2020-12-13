Glancing Back for Dec. 13

MATTOON — Care and protection of trees is the thinking of officials in several Illinois cities. John Elliott, president of the Mattoon Park Board, said Mattoon is a great city for business but think of making their home somewhere else. He says Mattoon lacks "something of community spirit" and says the appearance of a city has a good deal to do with that spirit. Proper care of trees can help make the city "so attractive and so beautiful that it will become as well known for its homes as it now is for its superior business opportunities." … CHARLESTON — The girls of the Charleston High School have organized a basketball team and will begin practicing this week. Miss Pauline Sheifess, a teacher at the high school, will direct the play. … MATTOON — There has been a decided movement of fruit on the Illinois Central Railroad into Mattoon the past week. California sent a carload of oranges; four carloads of bananas arrived from New Orleans after an ocean and gulf trip by boat from Central America, and Chicago sent down two carloads of fruit, mostly apples.

MATTOON — Eight, apparently, is enough. The projectors in Mattoon's Cinema 3 and Time Theatre will burn for the last time tomorrow night as Kerasotes Theatres, owners of both facilities, prepares to open its new ShowPlace 8, just off Illinois Route 16 and the Lerna Road, on Friday. "GoldenEye" and "Home for the Holidays" will close the Time Theatre, while "Toy Story," "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls" and "Father of the Bride Part II" will be the final features at Cinema 3. Features at ShowPlace 8 will begin about 4 p.m. Friday. With the exception of "Home for the Holidays," each of the movies currently playing in Mattoon will move to ShowPlace 8 and joined by "The American President," "Casino," "Jumanji" and "Sabrina." … CHARLESTON — Just like the Grinch who finds the true meaning of Christmas in the Dr. Seuss tale, a local Grinch found it in his heart to return "Rusty the Snowman." At Lorelei Sims' blacksmith shop yesterday morning, where Rusty was created, the phone rang and the caller said the 400-pound snowman could be found in the alley behind Ron Stearns' printing business. Sims and fellow artist David Flynn constructed Rusty out of barbed wire and forged steel obtained from General Steel and Metals in Mattoon. Rusty will be on display there until Christmas.