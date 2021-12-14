Glancing Back for Dec. 14: First violators of 'no highway spooning' law fined

100 years ago,

Dec. 14, 1921

MATTOON – Mattoon is to have a bigger branch of the Brown Shoe Company. The new factory will be located in the J.O. Reynolds building at 116 N. 16th St. The new factory will be in operation by Feb. 1, 1922. Under terms of the agreement between the Association of Commerce and the company, a minimum force of 175 employees will be maintained for the first three months, after which the company agreed to maintain a force of 200 which is to be increased to 350 later. Once the workforce reaches 350, the plant will have an annual payroll of a quarter of a million dollars… CHARLESTON – Two young men giving their names as Harry Bachelor and Arthur Arnold, with addresses in Kansas, Ill., were the first two young men to fall into the hands of Coles County officials since the order of “no highway spooning” went into effect. The young men pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and were fined $5 each. The two young women, who were said to be from Ashmore and whose names were not secured by court officials, were released after receiving a reprimand by Police Justice Evans. Sheriff’s officers found the lightless automobile parked at the extreme east end of Madison. Officers pulled up to the “lovers emporium” where they found the two young couples.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Fittings in a hot water line in the library building at Lake Land College will have to be replaced after leaks occurred and it was discovered that the fittings were not the same kind listed in the plans for the building. This was revealed at the Lake Land College Board meeting last night. Tim Helton, dean of business affairs, estimated the cost of repairs to be $15,000 to $20,000. An official said the cost will be borne by the bonding company for United Tectonic, the general contractor. Helton said carpeting in the building has been damaged and, if it must be replaced, will cost an additional $20,000 to $25,000… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board of Supervisors this morning named Eli Storm of Mattoon as the county’s supervisor of assessments. Storm, who previously was assistant supervisor of assessments, was employed for four years at an annual salary of $10,000. Storm succeeds Edmund Gilbert who resigned… CHARLESTON – Five new members were elected to the 24-man Coles County Farm Bureau board of directors during the organization’s 55th annual meeting Sunday. The five new members will serve two-year terms. They are Stan Kolbus, Humboldt; Bob Bond, Mattoon; Eldon Doak Jr., North Okaw; Jim Wilson, Paradise; and Homer Snider Jr., Pleasamt Grove. President of the board is Tom Donnell, Mattoon. Ken Degler, Mattoon, is vice president and Max Winkler, Charleston, is secretary-treasurer.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – While the infant mortality rate in Illinois rose slightly last year, the rate declined in the Coles County area. In 1995, Illinois’ rate of 9.3 deaths among every 1,000 births was the state’s second lowest in history. It was up from 9.0 in 1994, when the state recorded the all-time low. Unofficially, the rate in the six-county Charleston-Mattoon area dropped from a rate of 9.9 deaths per 1,000 births in 1994 to 7.2 deaths per 1,000 births last year. Figures from Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties show 12 deaths in 1,666 births in 1995 after 17 deaths in 1,705 births in 1994. Figures for Clark County were not available… MATTOON – Reggie Phillips looks at yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony near Lake Land College as the first step in a bigger project. The event marked the start of construction on the Lake Land Living project, but the Charleston developer looked ahead to when the 40-acre tract than 10-12 student apartment units. Phillips’ long-range plan includes another 10 units, a convenience store, recreation area, a motel, family restaurant and perhaps other small businesses… SULLIVAN – Five children from the Charleston-Mattoon area are set for the stage as part of the Little Theatre on the Square’s production of “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” Those set to perform include Kyle Schultz of Charleston, son of Mike and Gail Schultz; Andrew Fisher, son of Jane and Rick Fisher of Charleston; Ashley Harris of Mattoon, daughter of Lee and Connie Adams; Hilary Rawlings, daughter of Mitch and Sherry Rawlings of Mattoon; and Ramie Paul of Mattoon, daughter of Teri Paul.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0