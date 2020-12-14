Glancing Back for Dec. 14

100 years ago,
Dec. 14, 1920
MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad office here has been able to call back 36 men in the car department, 32 car men, two supply men and two laborers. Eighty cars of oil are being moved out of Wood River daily from the three refineries there. The majority of the large cars carries 10,000 gallons. About 30 cars of coal for use in Mattoon arrived last week, all soft coal... CHARLESTON — Evidently believing that "it's an ill wind that blows nobody good," Clem Wright, aged 62, and Mrs. Nancy Smith, 59, having lost their mates in the cyclone of May 1917, went before a minister here on Sunday and were married. The bride is the widow of George Smith, one of the tornado's victims, as was the wife of Wright... SOUTH BEND, IND. — George Gipp, famous Notre Dame halfback, died this morning following a three-week illness. He had been suffering from pneumonia. Gipp was 24 years old and in addition to being a star halfback was credited with being the cleverest baseball player in the history of Notre Dame. He was expected to sign with the Chicago Cubs. He never played football until he came to Notre Dame. One day during practice, Gipp was walking by when a football came rolling his way. He picked it up and dropkicked it 60 yards for a perfect goal.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The annual Mattoon Lions Club Santa visits continue this holiday season with Santa sporting new clothes. Five Santas are scheduled to work each evening and make calls at 15-minute intervals. They will have new outfits, complete with new belts and spats. But they will have to make do with the same old beards, said Ed Horn, chairman of the project. Thus far, they have requests to visit 451 children at 152 locations... CHARLESTON — The Afro-American Cultural Center, 1525 Seventh St., was officially opened yesterday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting attended by community leaders and Eastern Illinois University officials. EIU President Quincy Doudna noted EIU purchased the house in the spring and hoped the center would instill people with "a sense of the worth of an individual as a fellow human being." House parents for the cultural center will be Mr. and Mrs. Curly Bradford, who will live in a third floor apartment. Bradford is a graduate student. Robert Perry, an EIU student senator and vice president of the Afro-American Association, cut the ribbon.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — General Electric Co. is investing $100 million in its Mattoon plant, bringing new lines to the nearly 50-year-old facility. Gov. Jim Edgar joined GE and local officials in making the announcement yesterday, calling it an early Christmas present for the plant and community. GE officials said the changes will add an unspecified number of jobs to a workforce of about 600. GE officials said one reason Mattoon was selected for expansion is because of the quality work force. The Mattoon plant is one of the top five plants in productivity out of GE's 25 North America facilities... MATTOON — The JROTC varsity rifle team at Mattoon High School recently competed in its first competition in Waynesville, Mo. Shooters were Kathryn Mitchell, Ben Dowell, Jay David, Andy Hutchison and Nick Ashbrook. David was the first place competitor and the high shooter out of all schools competing. He won a trophy and medal.
