Glancing Back for Dec. 14

MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad office here has been able to call back 36 men in the car department, 32 car men, two supply men and two laborers. Eighty cars of oil are being moved out of Wood River daily from the three refineries there. The majority of the large cars carries 10,000 gallons. About 30 cars of coal for use in Mattoon arrived last week, all soft coal... CHARLESTON — Evidently believing that "it's an ill wind that blows nobody good," Clem Wright, aged 62, and Mrs. Nancy Smith, 59, having lost their mates in the cyclone of May 1917, went before a minister here on Sunday and were married. The bride is the widow of George Smith, one of the tornado's victims, as was the wife of Wright... SOUTH BEND, IND. — George Gipp, famous Notre Dame halfback, died this morning following a three-week illness. He had been suffering from pneumonia. Gipp was 24 years old and in addition to being a star halfback was credited with being the cleverest baseball player in the history of Notre Dame. He was expected to sign with the Chicago Cubs. He never played football until he came to Notre Dame. One day during practice, Gipp was walking by when a football came rolling his way. He picked it up and dropkicked it 60 yards for a perfect goal.