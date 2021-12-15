Glancing Back for Dec. 15: Tornado hits Charleston trailer park, other area towns

100 years ago,
Dec. 15, 1921
CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board of Supervisors closed a two-day meeting late yesterday afternoon. The board did some cost cutting at the meeting. A petition asked the board to appropriate an annual sum of $600 to pay for a stenographer in the state’s attorney’s office. The petition was denied by a 9-8 vote. Supervisors also pruned the monthly compensation of the two courthouse custodians. Board members cut $15 a month of each. The custodians, who have been receiving $90 a month, will, beginning Jan. 1, each receive $75 a month… MATTOON – The community Christmas tree arrived about noon today. It is now in place at the northwest corner of Charleston Avenue and South 17th Street, securely moored by wire and cable. The tree was secured near the Paradise reservoir and measures approximately 50 feet in height. It was selected by the tree committee, Newton McVay, chairman, A.C. Loomis and Carl H. Ozee. The idea of the community tree was first introduced by the Mattoon Rotary Club, although other organizations are taking an active interest. This is the first community tree for Mattoon, and no efforts are being spared to make it a success.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – High winds, perhaps a tornado, swept through a trailer court in northwest Charleston early this morning, injuring approximately 24 people. The storm struck the Decker Springs Mobile Home Park at approximately 5 a.m., destroying 15-20 residential trailers and another half-dozen that were on display. Officials of Pyramid Mobile Estates, which owns the trailer court, estimated damages at between $500,000 and $1 million. An official damage estimate may be available later today. Mattoon escaped with relatively minor damage while those same winds damaged sections of Lerna, Bushton, Toledo and other area communities… MATTOON – Harry Gaines, a name almost as synonymous with Mattoon High School athletics as Green Wave, today announced his retirement, effective June of 1972. In stepping down after 34 years in the Mattoon school system, including 14 years as athletic director, he gained statewide prominence. Gaines also was one of the founders of the State Athletic Directors Association… MATTOON – Pledges for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive went over the minimum goal last night and officials hope to top the $2.5 million goal. Melvin Lockard, general campaign chairman for the pledge drive, said the organization will try to reach $2.8 million. Pledges after last night’s report stand at $2,556,648.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.