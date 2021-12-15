Glancing Back for Dec. 15: Tornado hits Charleston trailer park, other area towns

CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board of Supervisors closed a two-day meeting late yesterday afternoon. The board did some cost cutting at the meeting. A petition asked the board to appropriate an annual sum of $600 to pay for a stenographer in the state’s attorney’s office. The petition was denied by a 9-8 vote. Supervisors also pruned the monthly compensation of the two courthouse custodians. Board members cut $15 a month of each. The custodians, who have been receiving $90 a month, will, beginning Jan. 1, each receive $75 a month… MATTOON – The community Christmas tree arrived about noon today. It is now in place at the northwest corner of Charleston Avenue and South 17th Street, securely moored by wire and cable. The tree was secured near the Paradise reservoir and measures approximately 50 feet in height. It was selected by the tree committee, Newton McVay, chairman, A.C. Loomis and Carl H. Ozee. The idea of the community tree was first introduced by the Mattoon Rotary Club, although other organizations are taking an active interest. This is the first community tree for Mattoon, and no efforts are being spared to make it a success.