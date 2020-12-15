Glancing Back for Dec. 15

MATTOON — Cars of 41 different railroads were noted in the Illinois Central's Mattoon yards yesterday. Last week, 554 non-Illinois Central cars, including freight cars, were headed toward home from the local yards. The campaign for no accidents began at midnight last night and runs through the balance of 1920. Before the war, most of the injuries came to those riding as blind baggage. But hoboes and tramps have become more scarce in the last year. So far as the Illinois Central's Mattoon office knows, there has not been a single injury of this kind... MATTOON — "Pood," the white bulldog mascot of the Fire Department's Engine Company No. 1, returned to his old friends and home yesterday. He had been spending three weeks with Fred Wampler, where he had enjoyed a bath and had been well filled up with victuals till his white skin and fat sides almost made him a stranger in his old haunts. In spite of the advantages of his happy visit, Pood showed real canine pleasure by leaps and yelps for the fire boys.