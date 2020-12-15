Glancing Back for Dec. 15

100 years ago,
Dec. 15, 1920
MATTOON — Cars of 41 different railroads were noted in the Illinois Central's Mattoon yards yesterday. Last week, 554 non-Illinois Central cars, including freight cars, were headed toward home from the local yards. The campaign for no accidents began at midnight last night and runs through the balance of 1920. Before the war, most of the injuries came to those riding as blind baggage. But hoboes and tramps have become more scarce in the last year. So far as the Illinois Central's Mattoon office knows, there has not been a single injury of this kind... MATTOON — "Pood," the white bulldog mascot of the Fire Department's Engine Company No. 1, returned to his old friends and home yesterday. He had been spending three weeks with Fred Wampler, where he had enjoyed a bath and had been well filled up with victuals till his white skin and fat sides almost made him a stranger in his old haunts. In spite of the advantages of his happy visit, Pood showed real canine pleasure by leaps and yelps for the fire boys.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Ed Jenison of Paris, a delegate to the Illinois Constitutional Convention, advocated approval of the proposed constitution at the 54th annual Coles County Farm Bureau meeting yesterday. Illinois residents will vote on the issue today. About 600 members of the Farm Bureau attended, said to be the largest attendance in the county organization's history. Tom Donnell of North Okaw Township is president. Jeff Vanatta, 8, of Carl Sandburg School in Charleston was named overall winner of the Farm Bureau's poster contest. Paula Kay Gammill of Lerna School was winner in the fourth-sixth grade division and Candice Kay McCray was winner in the seventh-eighth grade division... MATTOON — A decision on the Illinois High School Association's proposed two-class system for the state basketball tournament will be announced tomorrow. Ballots were mailed to the principals of all 796 IHSA members earlier this month. Mattoon High School Principal Roy Sheppard said after discussing the issue with others at MHS he voted against the proposal.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Two bars received license suspensions and fines after admitting to charges they allowed underage patrons to enter the bars and be served in November. Mayor Dan Cougill, acting as the city's liquor commissioner, suspended the liquor license of the Uptowner and Cellar, 629 Monroe Ave., for seven days beginning Jan. 4. In addition, the bar was fined $250. It was the bar's second violation in the past 12 months. Cougill suspended the license of Spike's Sports Bar, 102 N. Sixth St., for three days beginning Jan. 4 and fined the bar $750. It was the bar's first violation in the past 12 months... SPRINGFIELD — Fasten your seat belts, it could be a bumpy ride now that motorists can drive 65 mph on county and township roads that don't have a posted speed limit. When the federal 55 mph speed limit ended earlier this month, speeds on those roads reverted to Illinois' statutory limit of 65 mph, state officials said. Moultrie County Sheriff Rieck Kendall is among those concerned about the change. "On many of the township roads, 55 really is a maximum speed."
