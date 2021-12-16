Glancing Back for Dec. 16: Cumberland educator earns 'Great Teacher" award

100 years ago,
Dec. 16, 1921
MATTOON – The flying circus put on by the officers and enlisted men of Chanute Field at Rantoul on the Marshall farm, two miles west of Mattoon yesterday, was carried out to the fullest detail. Five planes from Chanute Field took part in the circus. The first event on the program was a leap from a plane at 3,000 feet by Pvt. Fitzgerald. His parachute opened almost immediately, and he came down without difficulty, landing about a half mile away from where the plane ascended. The pilot, Lt. Carter, then treated the several hundred spectators with some hair-raising stunts. His stunts mainly consisted of “looping the loop.” Following the stunts, Lt. Carter flew over Mattoon and joined the four other planes and the party went to Charleston… TUSCOLA – John M. Ernst of Charleston, for many years one of the most prominent grain operators in this section of the state, is guilty of the charge of forgery, a verdict to this effect having been brought in by the Douglas County jury hearing evidence in the case. The verdict carries a penitentiary sentence. Ernst, in his testimony, admitted that he had signed the name of his wife to the note and that he had a verbal agreement with her that he could sign her name. The jury’s verdict showed it disregarded the testimony of Ernst… MATTOON – Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the hanging of Carter Martin of Mattoon, convicted of killing Albert Buser of North Okaw Township on Oct. 3, 1898, during a robbery. Carter’s conviction came on circumstantial evidence, supported by a confession by Walter Gilliland, indicted with Martin for murder, who was acquitted by the jury. Martin was the second man to be legally hanged in Coles County. The first was Thomas J. Chapman, who was hanged on Jan. 23, 1885, for the murder of Nicholas Hubbard, a North Okaw Twp. farmer. The execution took place on the courthouse grounds and was in charge of Sheriff James Hamilton.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – The tornadoes and wind storms which pounded Charleston and area communities yesterday morning left 100 people homeless. Walter Lowell, head of the Red Cross disaster team in Charleston, said at least 21 people offered to share their homes to those whose dwellings were damaged. Local weather observer Dalias Price said “two major tornadoes and one minor one” struck the area. Cleanup operations were underway after tornadoes hit southeast of Charleston and on the northwest side of town by the Decker Springs Mobile Home Park… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted unanimously to back the Lincoln Lake project if two conditions are met. The board resolution stated it favored the project “provided drainage problems and road and bridge locations be worked out to the board’s satisfaction prior to land acquisition.” Roger Barry, executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission, said the lake is part of a national policy to construct flood control projects throughout the country. Unless there is a change in national policy, politicians decide they don’t want it or the Illinois governor opposes it, Lincoln Lake will be built.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – Teamwork is credited for the City of Charleston and Coles County winning a regional award for the Illinois Route 16 corridor development project. The corridor project was awarded “Best Local Project of the Year” for 1996 by the American Public Works Association. City Engineer Mark Dwiggins and County Engineer Fred Sherer credit the cooperation between the state of Illinois, city, county and two township governments, as well as the cooperation of the three contractors who worked on the project. The project, which ran water lines, sewer lines, roads and utilities to the Coles Business Park, cost more than $4.7 million… TOLEDO – Marge Jackson has been teaching for 30 years, and she’s just beginning to realize the impact she’s had on students’ lives. She recently got a note from a former student living in Florida who was writing to people who had influenced him. And this fall, she won a “Great Teacher” award at Eastern Illinois University. As part of a classroom assignment, EIU students nominated their favorite high school teacher for the honor. Ten teachers out of 150 nominated were selected. As an award-winner, Mrs. Jackson received a letter of congratulations and spoke at EIU to future educators. A teacher since 1966, Mrs. Jackson began teaching English at Cumberland High School in 1968.