Glancing Back for Dec. 16: Cumberland educator earns 'Great Teacher" award

MATTOON – The flying circus put on by the officers and enlisted men of Chanute Field at Rantoul on the Marshall farm, two miles west of Mattoon yesterday, was carried out to the fullest detail. Five planes from Chanute Field took part in the circus. The first event on the program was a leap from a plane at 3,000 feet by Pvt. Fitzgerald. His parachute opened almost immediately, and he came down without difficulty, landing about a half mile away from where the plane ascended. The pilot, Lt. Carter, then treated the several hundred spectators with some hair-raising stunts. His stunts mainly consisted of “looping the loop.” Following the stunts, Lt. Carter flew over Mattoon and joined the four other planes and the party went to Charleston… TUSCOLA – John M. Ernst of Charleston, for many years one of the most prominent grain operators in this section of the state, is guilty of the charge of forgery, a verdict to this effect having been brought in by the Douglas County jury hearing evidence in the case. The verdict carries a penitentiary sentence. Ernst, in his testimony, admitted that he had signed the name of his wife to the note and that he had a verbal agreement with her that he could sign her name. The jury’s verdict showed it disregarded the testimony of Ernst… MATTOON – Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the hanging of Carter Martin of Mattoon, convicted of killing Albert Buser of North Okaw Township on Oct. 3, 1898, during a robbery. Carter’s conviction came on circumstantial evidence, supported by a confession by Walter Gilliland, indicted with Martin for murder, who was acquitted by the jury. Martin was the second man to be legally hanged in Coles County. The first was Thomas J. Chapman, who was hanged on Jan. 23, 1885, for the murder of Nicholas Hubbard, a North Okaw Twp. farmer. The execution took place on the courthouse grounds and was in charge of Sheriff James Hamilton.