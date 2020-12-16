Glancing Back for Dec. 16

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors held the line on two items regarding pay for work performed. Myron Rose of Mattoon, parole officer of Coles County Circuit Court, petitioned the County Board for an increase in compensation and to be paid on the first day of each month instead of receiving a lump some at the end of the year. The supervisors tabled the pay increase but granted the monthly pay. Mr. Rose, who receives an annual compensation of $175 is asking for $300 a year. Supervisors also voted to pay election clerks and judges in the Nov. 3 election $6 for their work. The clerks and judges had filed for $12 in compensation... MATTOON — Although it is believed to have been a boyish prank, Illinois Central Railroad officials say debris laying on the track just north of Lerna could have resulted in a disastrous wreck. On Sunday afternoon, the crew of a light engine discovered an old mile post and some angle bars on the track. The engineer spotted the jumble from about a half-mile away and it was removed. Illinois Central officials believe it was the work of boys, as a prank, while out hunting. But they are investigating in hopes the guilty can be brought to justice as an effort to wreck a train is a serious offense.