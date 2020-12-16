Glancing Back for Dec. 16

100 years ago,
Dec. 16, 1920
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors held the line on two items regarding pay for work performed. Myron Rose of Mattoon, parole officer of Coles County Circuit Court, petitioned the County Board for an increase in compensation and to be paid on the first day of each month instead of receiving a lump some at the end of the year. The supervisors tabled the pay increase but granted the monthly pay. Mr. Rose, who receives an annual compensation of $175 is asking for $300 a year. Supervisors also voted to pay election clerks and judges in the Nov. 3 election $6 for their work. The clerks and judges had filed for $12 in compensation... MATTOON — Although it is believed to have been a boyish prank, Illinois Central Railroad officials say debris laying on the track just north of Lerna could have resulted in a disastrous wreck. On Sunday afternoon, the crew of a light engine discovered an old mile post and some angle bars on the track. The engineer spotted the jumble from about a half-mile away and it was removed. Illinois Central officials believe it was the work of boys, as a prank, while out hunting. But they are investigating in hopes the guilty can be brought to justice as an effort to wreck a train is a serious offense.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Illinois voters have adopted a new state constitution that streamlines the tax system and bans job and housing discrimination, but Coles County voters soundly defeated the proposal. The county vote was 6,290 against and 2,816 in favor of the new constitution. Statewide, with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting, the vote was 1,072,297 in favor and 786,683 opposed. Lowering the voting age to 18 failed statewide and in Coles County while abolishing the death penalty was rejected by Coles County voters and statewide... MATTOON — Tentative plans call for the start of classes at Lake Land College's permanent campus south of Mattoon on Jan. 18. The conclusion that classes probably can start at that time was reached at a meeting yesterday between Lake Land Board Chairman Clem Phipps, campus architect Jim Pearl, a representative of general contractor United Tectonic and Tim Helton, dean of business affairs. It is anticipated that by Jan. 18, carpeting should be completed and panels for heating and lighting should be completed in the north building and library.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Salvation Army officials are concerned about a drop in contributions so far this Christmas season. The kettle campaign has raised about $47,000 toward the $75,000 goal, said Lt. Troy Barker. He said he has checked with other agencies and found that giving seems to be down everywhere. Donations to the Salvation Army kettles are down about $10,000 from the same period last year, he said... CHARLESTON — The House Blessing and dedication for the fifth Habitat for Humanity home in Coles County will be Sunday at the home site, 944 First St., Charleston. This Habitat home was one of the first to have the outer walls pre-fabbed by prisoners in their workshop at Western Correctional Center in Mount Sterling. Men of the Paris Work Camp volunteered four Saturdays to install ceilings and side walls. Many area individuals, businesses, churches, civic organizations and EIU students contributed to construction of the house.
