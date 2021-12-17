Glancing Back for Dec. 17: Construction ends on 'crookedest road' in the state

100 years ago,

Dec. 17, 1921

MATTOON – Eleven young Mattoon men were accepted for the air service training school at Chanute Field, Rantoul yesterday. Five young fellows from Dieterich were also accepted and were in the same Army truck with the Mattoon delegation. The enlistments came the day after the flying circus from Chanute entertained in the skies over Mattoon. The 11 young men accepted yesterday followed the acceptance of nine Mattoon young men earlier in the week. Air service recruiters also were heading to Charleston this morning, having been informed there were 25 applicants there… ARCOLA – The Goggin Construction Company is through for the year and equipment placed in winter storage. The last job resulted in building the “crookedest road” in the state, workers said. The last job was building a mile and a-half of hard road beginning at the railroad shops at Villa Grove and following the Embarras River south for about a mile, where it crossed the stream and went off to the southeast. That mile and a-half is probably the crookedest road in the country, they said. It is so crooked that even the men who helped build it couldn’t follow it around without getting dizzy. In the first mile there are no less than seven curves.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – Clerical workers at Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday voted by a margin of 51 percent to 49 percent to be represented in contract negotiations by Local 981 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The vote gives the union the right to bargain for the 167 clerical workers at EIU who do not already belong to a union. Edward R. Schulte, local president, said it was the first time in the state of Illinois in which clerical workers have won representation. He said earlier votes by clerical workers at Western Illinois and Northern Illinois universities had failed… CHARLESTON – Hammering at the “charade” of the Democratic slatemaking process and its “inherent corruption,” Dan Walker, independent candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, sought support from an audience of more than 200 people at Eastern Illinois University last night. Walker consistently attacked the Daley slatemaking machine, the corruptness of Illinois politics and his opponent in the primary, Lt. Gov. Paul Simon. Walker recently completed a 1,200-mile “walking tour” of the state as part of his campaign.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – As many as five people may run in a February primary for mayor of Mattoon with as many as nine commissioner candidates. Final numbers won’t be known until next week when two people who filed for both mayor and commissioner must pull out of one of the races. Larry Butler, a former two-term commissioner, and incumbent commissioner Hal Kottwitz each filed for both mayor and commissioner. Others who have filed to run for mayor include current Mayor Wanda Ferguson, Commissioner Bob McDowell, David Hall and Debra Codes. Commissioner candidates at present include incumbents Gene Baker and Mike Nichols plus challengers Harold Gambill, Dan Lawrence, Ed Neal, Bud Raboin and Lois Vonderheide… CHARLESTON – The race for mayor of Charleston remains at two candidates but 11 people are running for City Council after six candidates filed petitions yesterday. Mayor Dan Cougill and challenger Henry Bough seek the mayor’s seat. Running for council are incumbents John Winnett and Greg Stewart, plus newcomers Ted Hartley, Marge Knoop, Tyson Wells, Robert E. Thomas, John C. Bell, Keith Perry, Larry Rennels, Bruce Scism and Tom Michael.

