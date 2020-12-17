Glancing Back for Dec. 17

100 years ago,
Dec. 17, 1920
CHARLESTON — The assessed value of Coles County farm lands for taxation purposes has been increased 15 percent, according to a notice Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston received yesterday from the state auditor. Thus, if the assessed value of farm lands has been affixed at $100 an acre, for the extension of state taxes, the value will be $115. No official figure has been received of the state tax rate, although it is said the state tax commission is expected to fix the rate at 40 cents... MATTOON — Miss Garnet Miller has been making an attempt to get a little touch of the sub-tropics in a corner of the Big Four Railroad' car foreman's office. She planted some grapefruit seeds about 10 months ago, and two perfect, if tiny, grapefruit trees will have their birthday and store an age of a year along about March.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The highest number of patients in history were housed in Mattoon Memorial Hospital today, according to William A. Hurlburt, administrator. Hurlburt said the hospital had 115 patients, two above the previous record high of 113 set last winter. Memorial Hospital is classified as a 92-bed facility by the state. Hurlburt said the high number of patients is due to a variety of ailments rather than an epidemic of one type of disease... CHICAGO — The annual Illinois high school basketball championship as it has been decided for decades will end of this season. The Illinois High School Association announced yesterday that principals of the state's secondary schools voted 312 to 293 to authorize separate championships for large and small schools. The dual system, replacing the present one-class system will go into effect in 1972. The approximately 487 high schools with enrollment of 750 students or less will have their own state tournament series.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
