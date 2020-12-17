Glancing Back for Dec. 17

CHARLESTON — The assessed value of Coles County farm lands for taxation purposes has been increased 15 percent, according to a notice Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston received yesterday from the state auditor. Thus, if the assessed value of farm lands has been affixed at $100 an acre, for the extension of state taxes, the value will be $115. No official figure has been received of the state tax rate, although it is said the state tax commission is expected to fix the rate at 40 cents... MATTOON — Miss Garnet Miller has been making an attempt to get a little touch of the sub-tropics in a corner of the Big Four Railroad' car foreman's office. She planted some grapefruit seeds about 10 months ago, and two perfect, if tiny, grapefruit trees will have their birthday and store an age of a year along about March.