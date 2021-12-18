Glancing Back for Dec. 18: Mattoon wants Cubs, WGN

SULLIVAN — “The Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s famous Christmas ballet fantasy, is being performed this weekend at The Little Theatre in Sullivan. The cast is composed of youth from Mattoon, Shelbyville, Decatur and Charleston. The staging of this production of “The Nutcracker” is by George Bunt, who has choreographed Little Theatre shows such as “L’il Abner” and “Hello Dolly.” Scenery designer is Robert Soule. Featured dancers are Mike and Judy Tevlin who will do the famous “Waltz of the Flowers.” They both are dance instructors at Millikin University… MATTOON — Ten students from Mattoon High School have been named as hostesses for the annual Mattoon Holiday Classic basketball tournament Dec. 27-30. This year’s hostesses and the teams they have been assigned to include Chris Bailey, assigned to Rantoul; Raelyne McCollum, Mount Prospect; Denise Mattes, Barrington; Susie Ohm, Sullivan; Carol Byars, Springfield Griffin; Cathy Grafton, Mt. Zion; Maureen Kujawski, Thornton; and Denise Sanders, Mattoon. Alternates are Carol Prevo and Linda Estes.

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council went on record opposing the local cable television company from dropping WGN-TV from the cable offerings and switched to a self-insurance plan for property/liability insurance. The council approved the WGN issue by a 5-0 vote. If TCI Cable moves ahead with the plan to drop WGN, the city wants TCI to disclose the cost per customer for WGN service. Joyce Shull presented the council with petitions containing 260 signatures from people opposed to dropping WGN. Customers throughout the Midwest have expressed outrage since TCI announced plans to drop the Chicago “superstation,” which carries Chicago Cubs’ baseball games and other unique programs… CHARLESTON — A zoning ordinance restricting the location of adult entertainment businesses was approved by the Charleston City Council without any discussion last night. The ordinance was approved by unanimous vote. The ordinance will require the owner of an establishment such as adult bookstore, adult gift shops, adult cabarets and adult movie theaters to first obtain a conditional use permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning. To receive such a permit the adult business must be in an area of the city zoned for industrial use, and be 1,000 feet from schools, churches, day care facilities, funeral homes, government buildings, liquor stores, parks or residences.