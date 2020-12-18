Glancing Back for Dec. 18

MATTOON — Farmers have generally completed getting their corn crop out this fall, despite the shortage of help. With few exceptions the work is done, although there are a number with from five to 60 acres still in the field. As a rule, the cribs are full and some have been compelled to build additional crib room, as they had more corn than they figured. There has been a general exodus of corn huskers to their homes in the south after reaping a harvest of dollars in November. At seven and eight cents a bushel, a good husker can make $7 and $8 a day before returning home to southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee... MATTOON — Local 795, Brotherhood of Railway Clerks of the Big Four Railroad in Mattoon, held its annual election of officers yesterday. Those chosen were James A. Wright, president; James A. Ragan, vice president; Russell Jones, chaplain; C.C. Maury, sergeant-at-arms; F.M. Welch, corresponding secretary; Roy J. Huss, financial secretary and treasurer; and Joe Authenreith, inner guard.