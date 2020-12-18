Glancing Back for Dec. 18

100 years ago,
Dec. 18, 1920
MATTOON — Farmers have generally completed getting their corn crop out this fall, despite the shortage of help. With few exceptions the work is done, although there are a number with from five to 60 acres still in the field. As a rule, the cribs are full and some have been compelled to build additional crib room, as they had more corn than they figured. There has been a general exodus of corn huskers to their homes in the south after reaping a harvest of dollars in November. At seven and eight cents a bushel, a good husker can make $7 and $8 a day before returning home to southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee... MATTOON — Local 795, Brotherhood of Railway Clerks of the Big Four Railroad in Mattoon, held its annual election of officers yesterday. Those chosen were James A. Wright, president; James A. Ragan, vice president; Russell Jones, chaplain; C.C. Maury, sergeant-at-arms; F.M. Welch, corresponding secretary; Roy J. Huss, financial secretary and treasurer; and Joe Authenreith, inner guard.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — A "drug rescue center" is being established in Mattoon and one of the organizers has signed an informal agreement with the director of the Coles County Mental Health Center. The agreement provides for various services to be offered by the drug center and the mental health center. David Tolle, 19, and Charles Lee, 21, both of Mattoon are co-founders of the drug rescue center. The goal of the drug center is to help those who are using drugs and need help... MATTOON — Six Mattoon High School students will reign as queens of the Eighth Annual Mattoon Holiday Basketball Classic Dec. 26-30. The MHS girls selected as queens of the tournament are Janet Pickowitz, Rosemari Heinz, Kathy Swanner, Dale Ann Annis, Holly Gibson and Jan Henderson.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — R.R. Donnelley & Sons' Mattoon plant has begun production of McCall's magazine under a new contract with G+J USA. The contract, which was approved in the fall of 1993, begins with the February 1996 edition and extends through 1999. On hand to watch the first locally published issues of McCall's were several McCall's and Donnelley corporate officials... MATTOON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard said Saturday he will seek one more term in Congress. Poshard, D-Marion, said he believes strongly in citizen legislators in Congress, not career legislators. Should Poshard be elected, it will be his fifth, and final, term. The only announced opponent is Republican Brent Winters of Martinsville. Poshard is on the transportation/public works committee. He is co-chairman of the rural health care caucus and co-chairman of the oil and gas caucus.
