Glancing Back for Dec. 19: Air Force recruiting continues to fly high in Coles County

MATTOON – With plans for the community Christmas tree, at the northwest corner of Charleston Avenue and South 17th Street, booming right along, and the various committees hard at work getting their respective duties lined up, everything looks merry for Mattoon’s first program of this character. The finance committee determined that there are approximately 3,500 children who will participate and the proposed plan will cost at least $700 to make the project successful in every way. It was decided the gift for each child shall not exceed 20 cents. Thus far, organizations have contributed $175 to the effort… CHARLESTON – Lt. Flannery opened the recruiting office for the air service in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms. About 40 young men presented themselves Saturday afternoon, and eight were immediately accepted for the trip to Rantoul. Others will no doubt be accepted. Those who left Saturday afternoon for Chanute Field in Rantoul were Harold Densmore, Raymond Blevins, Roy Ashby, Ellis Pogue, Chester Wright, Joe McCord and Leslie Stevens… CHARLESTON – L.F. Ashley, instructor of manual arts at the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, left Saturday for Chicago, where he will spend the next few days in the interest of a balcony which is soon to be installed in the gymnasium of the big school. For years there has been a need for more seats in the gymnasium and it is said the proposed balcony will be capable of seating 250 to 300 people.