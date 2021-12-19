Glancing Back for Dec. 19: Air Force recruiting continues to fly high in Coles County

100 years ago,
Dec. 19, 1921
MATTOON – With plans for the community Christmas tree, at the northwest corner of Charleston Avenue and South 17th Street, booming right along, and the various committees hard at work getting their respective duties lined up, everything looks merry for Mattoon’s first program of this character. The finance committee determined that there are approximately 3,500 children who will participate and the proposed plan will cost at least $700 to make the project successful in every way. It was decided the gift for each child shall not exceed 20 cents. Thus far, organizations have contributed $175 to the effort… CHARLESTON – Lt. Flannery opened the recruiting office for the air service in the Charleston Chamber of Commerce rooms. About 40 young men presented themselves Saturday afternoon, and eight were immediately accepted for the trip to Rantoul. Others will no doubt be accepted. Those who left Saturday afternoon for Chanute Field in Rantoul were Harold Densmore, Raymond Blevins, Roy Ashby, Ellis Pogue, Chester Wright, Joe McCord and Leslie Stevens… CHARLESTON – L.F. Ashley, instructor of manual arts at the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, left Saturday for Chicago, where he will spend the next few days in the interest of a balcony which is soon to be installed in the gymnasium of the big school. For years there has been a need for more seats in the gymnasium and it is said the proposed balcony will be capable of seating 250 to 300 people.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – Chances are East-Central Illinois will see a white Christmas, but any snow on the ground Dec. 25 probably will be left over from this week’s flurries, not new snow. Cold temperatures will assure that the snow already on the ground is likely to remain through Christmas. The thermometer fell to 10 degrees yesterday morning in Coles County with wind chills below zero, the coldest reading of the winter. The high yesterday was just 15 degrees, said local weather observer Dalias Price… CHARLESTON – The initial planning for issuing $11 million in bonds for campus improvements was approved by the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees yesterday. In November, EIU students voted on a $50 fee increase for 20 years to pay for the bonds that would go for a number of campus improvements, including a 24-hour computer lab, a debit card system, air conditioning in five residence halls and a food court. The board is expected to vote on issuing the bonds at its Jan. 22 meeting... SULLIVAN – Zachary Horn’s lawn mowing business has led to some national recognition. Horn, 18, the son of Chester and Marjorie Horn of Sullivan, last month was named the 1996 Future Farmers of America turf grass management winner. He also was one of 10 students to earn the National Agri-Entrepreneur Award for his lawn-mowing business.