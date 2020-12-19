Glancing Back for Dec. 19

MATTOON — The triplets of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wright will celebrate their second birthdays next month after months of growth, allergies and mischief. Kevin, the smallest at birth (2 pounds, 12 ounces) is now the heavyweight of the trio at 25 pounds. Kevin comes next at 24 pounds and Kathy Jo weighs 22 pounds. What was once a dining room in the Wright home is now a playroom and four expansion gates are hung at strategic places "so I can keep them confined to nearly one particular room convenient at the moment." … MATTOON — The first female to enroll in the Lake Land College agriculture program is now the public relations director for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Nancy Eich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Eich of rural Charleston, is a 1964 graduate of Charleston High School. While the mostly males she works with are initially skeptical of a woman in their midst, as soon as they find out I'm not just there to land a husband, that I mean business and know what I'm doing, they bend over backwards to get things done," Miss Eich said.