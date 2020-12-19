Glancing Back for Dec. 19

100 years ago,
Dec. 19, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The triplets of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wright will celebrate their second birthdays next month after months of growth, allergies and mischief. Kevin, the smallest at birth (2 pounds, 12 ounces) is now the heavyweight of the trio at 25 pounds. Kevin comes next at 24 pounds and Kathy Jo weighs 22 pounds. What was once a dining room in the Wright home is now a playroom and four expansion gates are hung at strategic places "so I can keep them confined to nearly one particular room convenient at the moment." … MATTOON — The first female to enroll in the Lake Land College agriculture program is now the public relations director for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Nancy Eich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Eich of rural Charleston, is a 1964 graduate of Charleston High School. While the mostly males she works with are initially skeptical of a woman in their midst, as soon as they find out I'm not just there to land a husband, that I mean business and know what I'm doing, they bend over backwards to get things done," Miss Eich said.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Rain, sleet and snow are tough, but it's the holiday season that presents the biggest delivery challenge to the U.S. Postal Service. The two weeks before Christmas are the busiest weeks of the year, said Greg Calhoun, a window service technician at the Mattoon Post Office. But procrastinating postal customers don't need to worry just yet, said Charleston Postmaster Donna Fox. Mail can make it as far as California in three days, she said. Calhoun said the Mattoon Post Office has had all four windows open at various times in the past four weeks, serving as many as 800 customers a day. The Charleston Post Office has handled from 300 to 600 packages a day this holiday season... NEW YORK — Free agent Gary Gaetti went to the St. Louis Cardinals yesterday as the Cardinals addressed their infield power needs. Gaetti, a former Lake Land College standout, agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. Gaetti, 37, hit .261 with a career-high 35 home runs and 96 RBI last year for the Kansas City Royals. He needs eight home runs to reach 300.
