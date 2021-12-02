Glancing Back for Dec. 2: Authorities cracking down on rural spooning parties

MATTOON – At the monthly dinner meeting of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, members were formally introduced to the new secretary of the organization, I.A. Herrick, by the retiring secretary, Mr. Hanrahan. Mr. Herrick spoke for a short time, saying that since it was the first day of his new duties he could not speak so much on what he has accomplished since assuming the position said felt that he had best become thoroughly familiar with the workings of the association since its organization… CHARLESTON – Considerable complaint has been lodged from time to time by rural folks as to the habit of automobile spooning parties camping on rural highways or near a church or schoolhouse. In several instances young men and women have been known to motor to the country, conceal their machines in nearby groves or bushes, where they spend some time together. After a conference this week, state officials decided to issue warrants for the arrest of all participants of rural highway parties. Officers have been scouring the highways for several nights and it may be that some real news will develop in a short time... MATTOON – A branch of the Illinois State Society of Optometrists, to be known as the Mattoon District Local, was formed at a meeting last night. H.M. Garber of Paris was elected as the first president, C.H. Dotson of Mattoon as vice president and L.E. Brooks of Mattoon as secretary-treasurer. Dr. R.C. Augustine of Decatur made an address principally to the school children at an afternoon gathering at the K Theatre, showing a motion picture film of the human eye.