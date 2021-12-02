Glancing Back for Dec. 2: Authorities cracking down on rural spooning parties

MATTOON – At the monthly dinner meeting of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, members were formally introduced to the new secretary of the organization, I.A. Herrick, by the retiring secretary, Mr. Hanrahan. Mr. Herrick spoke for a short time, saying that since it was the first day of his new duties he could not speak so much on what he has accomplished since assuming the position said felt that he had best become thoroughly familiar with the workings of the association since its organization… CHARLESTON – Considerable complaint has been lodged from time to time by rural folks as to the habit of automobile spooning parties camping on rural highways or near a church or schoolhouse. In several instances young men and women have been known to motor to the country, conceal their machines in nearby groves or bushes, where they spend some time together. After a conference this week, state officials decided to issue warrants for the arrest of all participants of rural highway parties. Officers have been scouring the highways for several nights and it may be that some real news will develop in a short time... MATTOON – A branch of the Illinois State Society of Optometrists, to be known as the Mattoon District Local, was formed at a meeting last night. H.M. Garber of Paris was elected as the first president, C.H. Dotson of Mattoon as vice president and L.E. Brooks of Mattoon as secretary-treasurer. Dr. R.C. Augustine of Decatur made an address principally to the school children at an afternoon gathering at the K Theatre, showing a motion picture film of the human eye.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – Hundreds of colored lights have been placed on the large Christmas tree at Mattoon City Hall. The 30-foot tree given to the city by Mrs. Maude L. Scheef was erected on the lawn at the southeast corner of City Hall. Equipment to lift workers to the top of the blue spruce was furnished by Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative. Helping trim the tree yesterday were Joe Spriggs, John Belden and Charlie Estell from Coles-Moultrie, and Mattoon firemen Robert James, Robert Myers and William Kroenig…CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council yesterday appropriated $100,000 for traffic flow improvements at the intersection of University Drive-E Street and Lincoln Avenue. Scheduled improvements at the intersection include left turn lanes and permanent traffic signals. Total cost of the project is $360,000. Most of the money will come through state funds… MARSHALL – Mount Zion and Decatur Lakeview high schools have applied for membership in the four-school Apollo Conference. The two schools will be notified in January if they are accepted. The conference currently consists of Charleston, Paris, Newton and Robinson.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – With financial needs at Eastern Illinois University continuing to grow and state funds not keeping up, university leaders are starting a campaign to solve the problem. A five-year capital campaign that will raise money for building renovations and scholarships is to begin. James Hanna, EIU executive director for development, said the size of the campaign could be anywhere between $10 million and $20 million… WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two former Eastern Illinois University football coaches will be part of new coach Joe Tiller’s attempt to revive Purdue University football. Randy Melvin, who played on EIU’s 1978 national championship team and later served as an assistant coach, and Brock Spack, part of Panther coach Bob Spoo’s first staff in 1987, both are currently assistant coaches for Tiller at the University of Wyoming. Melvin coaches defensive tackles while Spack is defensive coordinator at Wyoming.
