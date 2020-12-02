Glancing Back for Dec. 2

100 years ago,
Dec. 2, 1920
MATTOON — The intramural contests at Mattoon High School, by means of which the members of the first and second interscholastic teams are to be selected, will begin next Monday afternoon. There are to be 10 teams in the intramural lineup with 82 boys having expressed interest. Captains of the 10 teams are Harry Roth, Charles Talley, Glen Hesler, Robert Spitz, Maynard Powell, George Franklin, Maurice Andrews, Paul Albert, John Johnson and Arthur Jones. Those players who make the best showing are to be made members of the first and second teams of the high school which will begin playing other schools immediately after the holidays... CHARLESTON — The signing of Jimmy Coble, pitcher for the Charleston Chamber of Commerce baseball team of last season, by the Chicago Cubs last weekend, puts another Coles County boy in the major leagues. It was Coble, who was chiefly responsible for Charleston winning the big championship series between Mattoon and the county seat. Coble went to Chicago for a conference with Cubs President William Veeck and Manager Johnny Evers and signed up for 1921. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Athletics also made overtures to him.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to not allow Sheriff-Elect Paul B. Smith to reside in the living quarters at the county jail pending a study by two board committees. Board member Dalias Price, who introduced the resolution, said the county grand jury had been critical of the jail about its condition and the space available. State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson told the board a 1967 Illinois attorney general's opinion held that a county does not have to provide housing for the sheriff. It has been customary in the state for the sheriff and his family to reside at the jail... MATTOON — Chester and Gayle Longwell, a husband-and-wife skating team, have purchased the Silver Star Skating Rink from Mr. and Mrs. John Shields. The Longwells, formerly of Elmhurst and Rockford, are skating teachers and won the national championship dancing title in recent years. Dance classes are scheduled on Saturdays and Longwell will be featured on the organ on Fridays and Saturdays... CHARLESTON — President Nixon's temporary freeze on $107 million for federal public works projects includes $1.1 million for the proposed Lincoln Reservoir near Charleston. Nixon put a freeze on water projects contained in what he called an overstuffed pork barrel bill from Congress. Nixon's office said the president will decide in the next few weeks whether to continue the projects in next year's budget.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Nearly three dozen people are interested in becoming the director of Coles County's 911 emergency telephone system. Eight Coles County residents are among the 35 applicants, said 911 board Secretary Jim Closson. He said other applications came from residents of Clark, Cumberland, Moultrie and Shelby counties as well as from states as far away as Florida and Connecticut... MATTOON — Jim Bennett recently became the fourth Mattoon man to be inducted into the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame for the Springfield Diocese. A committee picked Bennett based on his service to the church, to the community, the Knights of Columbus and for his charity work. Bennett, a partner in the law firm of Ryan, Bennett and Radloff, follows Bill Anderson, Jack Collinsworth and Duane Welton as K of C Hall of Famers from Mattoon.
