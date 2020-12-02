Glancing Back for Dec. 2

MATTOON — The intramural contests at Mattoon High School, by means of which the members of the first and second interscholastic teams are to be selected, will begin next Monday afternoon. There are to be 10 teams in the intramural lineup with 82 boys having expressed interest. Captains of the 10 teams are Harry Roth, Charles Talley, Glen Hesler, Robert Spitz, Maynard Powell, George Franklin, Maurice Andrews, Paul Albert, John Johnson and Arthur Jones. Those players who make the best showing are to be made members of the first and second teams of the high school which will begin playing other schools immediately after the holidays... CHARLESTON — The signing of Jimmy Coble, pitcher for the Charleston Chamber of Commerce baseball team of last season, by the Chicago Cubs last weekend, puts another Coles County boy in the major leagues. It was Coble, who was chiefly responsible for Charleston winning the big championship series between Mattoon and the county seat. Coble went to Chicago for a conference with Cubs President William Veeck and Manager Johnny Evers and signed up for 1921. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Athletics also made overtures to him.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to not allow Sheriff-Elect Paul B. Smith to reside in the living quarters at the county jail pending a study by two board committees. Board member Dalias Price, who introduced the resolution, said the county grand jury had been critical of the jail about its condition and the space available. State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson told the board a 1967 Illinois attorney general's opinion held that a county does not have to provide housing for the sheriff. It has been customary in the state for the sheriff and his family to reside at the jail... MATTOON — Chester and Gayle Longwell, a husband-and-wife skating team, have purchased the Silver Star Skating Rink from Mr. and Mrs. John Shields. The Longwells, formerly of Elmhurst and Rockford, are skating teachers and won the national championship dancing title in recent years. Dance classes are scheduled on Saturdays and Longwell will be featured on the organ on Fridays and Saturdays... CHARLESTON — President Nixon's temporary freeze on $107 million for federal public works projects includes $1.1 million for the proposed Lincoln Reservoir near Charleston. Nixon put a freeze on water projects contained in what he called an overstuffed pork barrel bill from Congress. Nixon's office said the president will decide in the next few weeks whether to continue the projects in next year's budget.