Glancing Back for Dec. 20: Coles County forms Anti-Saloon League unit

100 years ago,

Dec. 20, 1921

CHARLESTON – At a meeting yesterday, a Coles County unit of the Illinois Anti-Saloon League was formed. Officers chosen were Rev. J.F. McMahan, Mattoon, president; Charles A. Hutton, Charleston, vice president; Mrs. D.H. Hamilton, Humboldt, secretary; and Mrs. Maude L. Cook, Charleston, treasurer. The purpose of the organization is urge and assist elected officials in the enforcement of prohibition laws and elect public officials endorsed by the Anti-Saloon League… MATTOON – Officers were elected at the semi-monthly meeting of the Grand Army of the Republic Sunday in the Mattoon city clerk’s office. The new commander is D.S. Silver while C.P. Shutts is senior vice commander and J.M. Mitchell will serve as junior vice commander. Frank P. Barnes is chaplain and Thomas McCormick is the new quartermaster. Officer of the Day is S.D. Geary… CHARLESTON – Another “night spooning” couple, giving the names of Ben Leitch and Olleva Ingram, were arrested by Sheriff Aye and Deputy Sanders on Friday night. They were arraigned in Magistrate Evans’ court on charges of disorderly conduct. They pleaded guilty and each paid a fine of $10 and costs. About 9 o’clock Friday evening the officers were called to the Finch schoolhouse after someone complained. Officers motored to the school, where they located a car standing in the yard and occupied by Leitch and Miss Ingram.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved construction of 200 units of low-rent public housing in Mattoon, according to Congressman William L. Springer, R-Champaign. One hundred of the units will be in a high-rise building and will be exclusively for elderly residents. The other 100 units will be for family occupancy and will be constructed on two other sites in Mattoon… PARIS – The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the appointment of Ralph S. Pearman, 42, of Paris as a circuit judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes Coles County. Pearman is a Paris attorney and former Edgar County state’s attorney. Pearman will replace Judge Robert F. Cotton, who retired after 20 years on the bench. The Fifth Judicial Circuit includes the counties of Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON – Staying warm this winter as the weather turns frightful will cost Central Illinois Public Service Co. customers more than usual. The rising cost of natural gas from suppliers, not any change in basic service rates, will likely cause CIPS to raise its rates by as much as 48 percent, said CIPS spokesman Ed Cobau. He said that nearly 60 cents of every dollar CIPS customers pay for heat represents the cost of purchased gas. A gas bill that cost $102.55 in November will cost $134.39 in January… CHARLESTON – It’s official. The Charleston school district will expand one elementary school and close another with the change likely to be in place by fall 1998. Superintendent Terry Weir said the Illinois State Board of Education approved nearly the entire life safety expenditure the district requested to put an addition on to Carl Sandburg Elementary. The ISBE whittled the $3.5 million figure the district wanted down to about $3.1 million, but another source will make up the difference, Weir said. The plan calls for adding about 10 classrooms to Carl Sandburg. Lincoln Elementary will close, and the ISBE agreed to the move because making necessary improvements to Lincoln would cost about $800,000 more.

