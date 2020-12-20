Glancing Back for Dec. 20

MATTOON — Two big freight engines of the Illinois Central Railroad came together in a sideswiping mishap in the subway, just south of the Charleston Avenue Bridge yesterday evening. Both engines were derailed and badly damaged. Traffic on both the north and south main tracks was blocked for several hours. According to Engineer McKillop, who had charge of Engine No. 1829 at the head of 75 coal cars, his engine had just come out from under the bridge when a cloud of steam from his engine blinded him so that he did not see light engine No. 1664. A number of cars buckled and three wooden coal cars were smashed into kindling. There was one minor injury... MATTOON — Link Vaultenberg, a hostler's helper at the Big Four Railroad shop, was fatally injured when struck by a coal chute yesterday afternoon while coaling an engine. His injuries included a broken neck, fractured skull, broken kneecap and severe bruises. He died this afternoon at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. Vaultenburg had climbed to the tender of Engine No. 6171 to aid in coaling the locomotive. Suddenly, the cable that held the coal chute in place broke, the chute striking Vaultenburg and knocking him to the ground. He has a wife and four children.