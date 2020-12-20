Glancing Back for Dec. 20

100 years ago,
Dec. 20, 1920
MATTOON — Two big freight engines of the Illinois Central Railroad came together in a sideswiping mishap in the subway, just south of the Charleston Avenue Bridge yesterday evening. Both engines were derailed and badly damaged. Traffic on both the north and south main tracks was blocked for several hours. According to Engineer McKillop, who had charge of Engine No. 1829 at the head of 75 coal cars, his engine had just come out from under the bridge when a cloud of steam from his engine blinded him so that he did not see light engine No. 1664. A number of cars buckled and three wooden coal cars were smashed into kindling. There was one minor injury... MATTOON — Link Vaultenberg, a hostler's helper at the Big Four Railroad shop, was fatally injured when struck by a coal chute yesterday afternoon while coaling an engine. His injuries included a broken neck, fractured skull, broken kneecap and severe bruises. He died this afternoon at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. Vaultenburg had climbed to the tender of Engine No. 6171 to aid in coaling the locomotive. Suddenly, the cable that held the coal chute in place broke, the chute striking Vaultenburg and knocking him to the ground. He has a wife and four children.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — A six-hour snowfall dumped about nine inches of drifting snow on the Charleston-Mattoon area yesterday. Wind and freezing rain with the snow made for hazardous driving conditions, said Dalias Price, local weather observer. The last time Coles County had a snow of at least six inches was Jan. 17, 1994, Price said. With snow beginning about 7 a.m. yesterday, schools in Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland all were closed... MATTOON — The YMCA region recently named Justin Grady of Mattoon as the Volunteer of the Year for the Mattoon Area YMCA. Grady, a past president of the YMCA board, has been a Y volunteer since the early 1980s with involvement in areas such as programming, board leadership, fundraising and painting the building. His wife Cindy also is active in the YMCA. Michael Wall, executive director of the Mattoon Area YMCA said one volunteer is recognized each year at the YMCA... MATTOON — Along with 1,500 pounds of food, the J.C. Penney store presented a check for $920 to the Mattoon Food Center to help with its holiday food drive. The Cross County Mall anchor store received the food donations in its annual in-store drive. The store also received $460 in cash donations, which it matched for the $920 total, said Royce Bervig, store manager.
