Glancing Back for Dec. 21: Mattoon man ties the knot -- for a 5th time

100 years ago,

Dec. 21, 1921

MATTOON – A new schedule of working hours for members of the Mattoon Fire Department was adopted by the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening. It is stipulated that five of the men, or half of the force, shall be on duty for 24 hours straight, then off duty for 24 hours, while the other half of the force is on duty. The schedule was approved by an 8-3 vote with Duane, Kuerr and LaClair voting against… MATTOON – With the one week sales of Red Cross Christmas Seals totaling over $200, and with four days left to increase the amount, those in charge of the drive are hoping for more generosity. Dr. R.J. Coultas, in charge of the work, said the fund drive has a goal to bring every ex-serviceman who incurred disabilities as the result of his war experience and see that he gets a complete examination of his condition. Dr. Coultas said it is the goal to obtain for every disabled ex-soldier the maximum allowed government compensation… CHARLESTON – Joseph T. Wainscott, age 82, a former well-known blacksmith who moved to Mattoon some years ago, recently married his fifth wife, Mrs. Hattie Spidell, aged 65, also of Mattoon. The ceremony was performed by Rev. James A. Cisna, a former Mattoon mayor. Mr. Wainscott, who was a blacksmith throughout Coles County, has now faced the parson on five separate occasions and said, “I will,” in answer to the questions asked. This is the second marriage for the new Mrs. Wainscott.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – The installation of a $25,000 computer in the treasurer’s office at the Coles County Courthouse has brought a basic change in the handling of county funds. The computer has taken over payroll and budget accounting for all offices in the courthouse. In the past, many county offices prepared their own payrolls, county Treasurer V. Glenn Stilgebauer said. “In the future, all county employees will be paid out of our office.” Stilgebauer said once the new computer is operating properly it will speed up his office’s work and allow for more up-to-date reports to the county board… CHARLESTON – Richard “Dick” Lynch of Charleston will be the only Democrat listed on the primary election ballot for any Coles County office. Lynch, manager of the Caudill-King Funeral Home in Charleston, yesterday filed petitions to run for coroner. The Democratic Party in Coles County failed to file petitions for state’s attorney or circuit clerk by the 5 p.m. deadline yesterday. Republicans have candidates for all county offices at stake in 1972.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Mattoon attorney Teresa Righter has been appointed to the associate judgeship vacated by Dale Cini, it was announced yesterday. She is currently an attorney with the Heller, Holmes and Associates law firm and will begin her new duties Jan. 13. Circuit judges of the 5th Judicial Circuit voted on the appointment earlier this month. The vacancy occurred when Cini was elected in November to a circuit judgeship… TOLEDO – The annual toy drive at Cumberland Elementary School should bring extra cheers to some hospitalized children, thanks to a number of area families and businesses. For the third year, third-grade pupils donated toys for the St. Louis Children’s Hospital. One student, Brock McMechan, son of Steve and Trena McMechan, agreed to donate two “Toy Story” dolls he had received as birthday presents. The dolls were donated to two radio stations. Listeners bid $860 for the dolls which the McMechans will use to buy a television and cart for the hospital.

