Glancing Back for Dec. 21

MATTOON — Dr. C.W. East said 30 cases were attended to yesterday at the Mattoon Health Center. Thirteen of the cases were new visits while the other 17 were returns for re-examination. Five leg casts were made, four for infantile paralysis. There were three operations, one for a tubercular hip and two where ligaments of the foot needed to be straightened. Two patients were treated for general deformities. Eleven physicians from the area and 15 nurses attended the patients who came from Charleston, Effingham, Paris, Tuscola, Ashmore and Martinsville... ARCOLA — Roy Honn, a young corn husker from Effingham County, who has been employed by several Arcola farmers for harvest, came to Arcola Thursday afternoon to take the Illinois Central train home. At the depot he learned the 9:45 p.m. train only went as far as Mattoon so decided to wait for the 2 a.m. train. He struck a conversation with a friendly stranger and the two took a walk. When they reached the north end of the city the stranger suddenly produced a revolver and demanded young Honn's pocket book. Honn passed it over and the stranger took off with the pocket book and Honn's $29 in pay.

CHARLESTON — A spokesman for the Coles County clerk's office said today that 18-year-olds will be registered to vote starting the first of the new year. There has been no registration of 18- to 21-year-olds in the county thus far, pending the U.S. Supreme Court decision today. The decision by a 5-4 vote was that citizens age 18 and over may vote for federal offices such as president, senator and representative. But the Court, by another 5-4 vote, said Congress could not require states to allow 18-year-olds to vote in local elections... MATTOON — Mark Peterson and Ron French went to Blanche's Cozy Inn Cafe Sunday to play some pinball and get a Coke. The two entered the cafe at 1824 Broadway Sunday, Dec. 6, and played pinball for a few minutes. They found it strange that no one came to take their order. After investigating and finding no one else in the building, they notified police. Peterson, 13, and French, 12, told police they wanted to make sure no one got in. Police called Mrs. Roy (Blanche) Hamilton, owner of the cafe, who apparently forgot to lock the doors when she left for home the previous night. Mrs. Hamilton said not a thing was missing, including about $300 in the cash register. "Not a bag of potato chips had been opened," she said. Mrs. Hamilton showed her appreciation by giving each boy a Christmas card with a check enclosed.