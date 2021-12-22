Glancing Back for Dec. 22: Mattoon police find stash of nitroglycerin

MATTOON – Several days ago, while searching the local railroad yards for certain characters wanted at the local police quarters, Chief of Police McKleroy found hidden in the cattle pens of the Illinois Central Railroad in the south part of town several ounces of nitroglycerin. Along with the “soup,” found were six fuses, a bottle of Vaseline and other accessories that go along with the safe cracker’s equipment. Chief McKleroy states he believes yeggs had planned a pretty good haul on some business or financial institution. It is said a conversation in a soft drink stand in Peoria indicated a big “yegg party” was to be pulled off in Mattoon… CHARLESTON – This Christmas promises to be a happy one for Russell L. Farmer, edge-setter in the finishing department of the Charleston Brown Shoe Co. plant. The young man left last night for Knowlton, Ky., to spend the holidays with his mother, Mrs. Nina Johnston, after a separation of more than 25 years. Farmer’s parents married when they were 16 years old. Two years later, when Farmer was 1 year, the father left Kentucky and brought the baby to Coles County where he worked for John Henry Phipps of near Lerna. When the father, C.S. Farmer, left for Missouri, he agreed to leave his son, then 2 ½, with the Phipps. In 1917 he enlisted in the Army and served in France. When discharged he began a search for his mother. With the help of an aunt, son and mother will soon be reunited.