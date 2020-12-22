Glancing Back for Dec. 22

MATTOON — All the merchants of the city are agreed that the Christmas season of buying is different from any other. The number of parcels wrapped exceeds, it is believed, that of any previous year in the history of the city. There is a difference in the contents to be unwrapped on Christmas morn. More than ever before, the gifts will be useful articles of daily value. Money has been spent with great care this season. Quality of articles bought has been insisted on, and there has been a great deal of shopping around... CHARLESTON — Three mothers were added to the Mothers' Pension List of Coles County by Judge Harrah. These mothers are Mrs. Jessie Connors of Charleston, mother of five small children. Father died several months ago. She was awarded $25 a month. Mrs. Margaret Shadwick, Mattoon, widow of Martin Shadwick, painter, who was fatally injured by coming in contact with a high-voltage wire some weeks ago. The mother of two children will receive $10 a month. Mrs. Martha Tracy of Mattoon will receive $15 a month for the support of three small children.

MATTOON — An unidentified man has returned 16 tires that he stole from Hardin's Marathon Service Station at 21st and Marshall a couple months ago. Delbert Hardin of Windsor, owner of the station, said the man called the police station at 1 a.m. recently and said, "My conscience is bothering me. The tires I took from the Marathon station are in Lawson Park." Hardin said he found all the tires, valued at $500, in the park... ARCOLA — The high school and junior high school in Arcola will allow girls to wear slacks on a trial basis until the end of January. The new dress code regulation was approved by the Arcola school board. It will be reviewed in a month by Principal John Lowey and a committee of students to determine if the regulation should become a permanent part of the code... MATTOON — For the second consecutive year, University of Illinois-Willard Airport at Champaign was the second busiest airport in Illinois. The Federal Aviation Administration report for Fiscal Year 1970 lists O'Hare Airport, the world's busiest airport, with 671,133 takeoffs and landings during the year. The U of I-Willard was second in the state with 253,911. Among the nation's 221 airports with FFA control towers, the Champaign airport ranks 49th in activity.