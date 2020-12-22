Glancing Back for Dec. 22

100 years ago,
Dec. 22, 1920
MATTOON — All the merchants of the city are agreed that the Christmas season of buying is different from any other. The number of parcels wrapped exceeds, it is believed, that of any previous year in the history of the city. There is a difference in the contents to be unwrapped on Christmas morn. More than ever before, the gifts will be useful articles of daily value. Money has been spent with great care this season. Quality of articles bought has been insisted on, and there has been a great deal of shopping around... CHARLESTON — Three mothers were added to the Mothers' Pension List of Coles County by Judge Harrah. These mothers are Mrs. Jessie Connors of Charleston, mother of five small children. Father died several months ago. She was awarded $25 a month. Mrs. Margaret Shadwick, Mattoon, widow of Martin Shadwick, painter, who was fatally injured by coming in contact with a high-voltage wire some weeks ago. The mother of two children will receive $10 a month. Mrs. Martha Tracy of Mattoon will receive $15 a month for the support of three small children.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — An unidentified man has returned 16 tires that he stole from Hardin's Marathon Service Station at 21st and Marshall a couple months ago. Delbert Hardin of Windsor, owner of the station, said the man called the police station at 1 a.m. recently and said, "My conscience is bothering me. The tires I took from the Marathon station are in Lawson Park." Hardin said he found all the tires, valued at $500, in the park... ARCOLA — The high school and junior high school in Arcola will allow girls to wear slacks on a trial basis until the end of January. The new dress code regulation was approved by the Arcola school board. It will be reviewed in a month by Principal John Lowey and a committee of students to determine if the regulation should become a permanent part of the code... MATTOON — For the second consecutive year, University of Illinois-Willard Airport at Champaign was the second busiest airport in Illinois. The Federal Aviation Administration report for Fiscal Year 1970 lists O'Hare Airport, the world's busiest airport, with 671,133 takeoffs and landings during the year. The U of I-Willard was second in the state with 253,911. Among the nation's 221 airports with FFA control towers, the Champaign airport ranks 49th in activity.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — The Lake Land College livestock judging team won the mythical national championship of junior livestock judging. The team clinched the honor by winning the North American International Livestock Exposition's judging contest last month in Louisville, Ky. Earlier this year, the team won the National Barrow Show and the Mid-Continent Competitions while also placing sixth of 29 teams in the American Royal Contest in Kansas City. Members of the team include Chester Birch and Mark Austin of Charleston, Dustin Cruitt of Findlay, Travis Tarr and Scott Kocher of Newton, Craig Beckmier of Morrisonville, Lee Stremsterfer of New Berlin, Shawn Richardson of farina, Kelly Schafer of Pana and Tom Roepke of Altamont. Jon Althaus is team coach... MATTOON — A Decatur woman yesterday was named executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. Vallery Mullens begins her duties Jan. 2, succeeding Joan Record, who resigned this fall to pursue another opportunity. Chamber Board President Gary Boske said Mullens has an extensive background in public relations and was coordinator of the student volunteer and mentoring program at Ball State University.