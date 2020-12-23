Glancing Back for Dec. 23

100 years ago,
Dec. 23, 1920
NEOGA — Farmers of Cumberland County have been engaged the past few weeks in striving to organize a farm bureau. Cumberland is one of 15 counties in the state which have not so organized, and is the farthest one to the north, the remainder of the 15 lying south of this county. A county farm bureau, which is associated with the Illinois Agricultural Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation, has proved of great benefit to farmers. Organization meetings have been held at Toledo and Neoga... MATTOON — The train crews connected with the Sunday collision of two Illinois Central Railroad engines near the Charleston Avenue Bridge were called before the superintendent at Champaign Tuesday and the cause of the accident was examined. An informal estimate made by a railroad employee places the damage and loss of the Sunday derailment at $25,000... MATTOON — Christmas Day is Saturday but it does not mean Christmas goose and all-day leisure for the post office force. The Mattoon Post Office will be open during the day, as is usual on Sundays and holidays for those who have lock boxes. Windows will be closed. Rural carriers will make their regular trips and city carriers will make one delivery throughout the town.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — The new year may bring with it a recommendation by the Illinois Department of Corrections that Coles County build a new jail or renovate the existing one. The state corrections agency recently distributed a pamphlet titled "Jail Lockup and Construction Guide" that lists about 45 conditions to be met in construction of a new jail. A group from Department of Corrections inspected the Coles jail last week. Their report is expected to be released next month... MATTOON — Members of three Mattoon service organizations — Rotary, Kiwanis and Cornbelt Shrine — rang the bell Saturday as they manned Salvation Army kettles at four locations in downtown Mattoon. The clubs, each taking two-hour shifts on the kettles, collected a total of $290. Rotary, with $113 in collections, led in the competition to see which club could collect the most. Funds raised through the kettle program are used to finance Salvation Army programs to help deserving people at Christmastime.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — With funds received from the federal COPS program, the Coles County Sheriff's Department plans to add three new fulltime officers. The new hires would fill in for deputies on "specialty assignments" such as courthouse security and temporary duty with the area drug task force. The county received $167,121 in federal money for the hires. Eastern Illinois University officials also will add three patrol officers with its grant award of $225,000. Campus Police Chief Tom Larson said one new officer will be assigned to each of the three major student housing areas during evening hours... MATTOON — High school students with satisfactory grades and attendance had 140 chances to receive Christmas gifts through a good-student read program. Kirk Salmela, principal of Mattoon High School, said EXCEL 2000 enabled "good" students to have a chance to win gifts ranging from TVs and VCRs to coupons. One-third of the high school students were eligible for the drawings. Michael Freesmeier, vice president of the MHS Student Senate, said a six-member committee solicited donations which enabled them to purchase about $2,500 in gifts.