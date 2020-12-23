Glancing Back for Dec. 23

NEOGA — Farmers of Cumberland County have been engaged the past few weeks in striving to organize a farm bureau. Cumberland is one of 15 counties in the state which have not so organized, and is the farthest one to the north, the remainder of the 15 lying south of this county. A county farm bureau, which is associated with the Illinois Agricultural Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation, has proved of great benefit to farmers. Organization meetings have been held at Toledo and Neoga... MATTOON — The train crews connected with the Sunday collision of two Illinois Central Railroad engines near the Charleston Avenue Bridge were called before the superintendent at Champaign Tuesday and the cause of the accident was examined. An informal estimate made by a railroad employee places the damage and loss of the Sunday derailment at $25,000... MATTOON — Christmas Day is Saturday but it does not mean Christmas goose and all-day leisure for the post office force. The Mattoon Post Office will be open during the day, as is usual on Sundays and holidays for those who have lock boxes. Windows will be closed. Rural carriers will make their regular trips and city carriers will make one delivery throughout the town.