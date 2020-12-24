Glancing Back for Dec. 24

MATTOON — Work for the special agents of the Illinois Central Railroad for several months has been centered on breaking up a well organized gang of train robbers in the Peoria area. Since Eddie Darnell, the acknowledged leader, was taken to the Mitchell Sanitarium, and "Chippy" Chenowith died at the St. Francis Hotel as the result of a gunshot, a struggle for leadership has been on. The great object of their thievery is the alcohol shipped out of Peoria. A price of $1,500 per barrel is established. The selling price to consumers is $50 to $70 a gallon. Officials believe there is no immediate prospect of improvement in this class of business... CHARLESTON — E.M. Baker, agent for the Big Four Railroad in Charleston, has received a unique Christmas present from his nephew, Coy Baker, of Wallace. Kansas. The present is the skin of a 4-foot rattlesnake, and when Mr. Baker uncovered the small parcel, which came in a roll, the snakeskin when released from the paper, hurled itself like a real snake straight at Mr. Baker's face. He did not like the joke at all, although he now carries the present in his pocket to show his friends.