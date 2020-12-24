Glancing Back for Dec. 24

100 years ago,
Dec. 24, 1920
MATTOON — Work for the special agents of the Illinois Central Railroad for several months has been centered on breaking up a well organized gang of train robbers in the Peoria area. Since Eddie Darnell, the acknowledged leader, was taken to the Mitchell Sanitarium, and "Chippy" Chenowith died at the St. Francis Hotel as the result of a gunshot, a struggle for leadership has been on. The great object of their thievery is the alcohol shipped out of Peoria. A price of $1,500 per barrel is established. The selling price to consumers is $50 to $70 a gallon. Officials believe there is no immediate prospect of improvement in this class of business... CHARLESTON — E.M. Baker, agent for the Big Four Railroad in Charleston, has received a unique Christmas present from his nephew, Coy Baker, of Wallace. Kansas. The present is the skin of a 4-foot rattlesnake, and when Mr. Baker uncovered the small parcel, which came in a roll, the snakeskin when released from the paper, hurled itself like a real snake straight at Mr. Baker's face. He did not like the joke at all, although he now carries the present in his pocket to show his friends.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — A hearing scheduled today before Judge William Sunderman in Coles County Circuit Court was expected to mark the end of the nearly five-month strike at American Pad and Paper Co. in Mattoon. Attorneys for the company and striking bookbinders union were expected to agree that various charges filed by both sides during the strike be dropped. Glenn Moss, international representative for the union, said that of approximately 42 workers who went on strike July 27 only about 15 will seek continued employment with the company... MATTOON — A Mattoon woman and a child she gave birth to at home early today were in good condition in Mattoon Memorial Hospital. Born at 12:35 a.m. was Shawna Lee, seven-pound daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Blair of Mattoon. They were admitted to Memorial Hospital about 1:40 a.m. Mrs. Blair noted that she "just didn't make it" to the hospital. The Blairs have two other children, rose, 5, and Larry, 9.