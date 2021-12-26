Glancing Back for Dec. 26: Volunteers come from all over to help in Mattoon

MATTOON – Calling it a grassroots effort, about 150 volunteers came out Christmas Day to serve dinner and offer socialization to more than 300 people at First United Methodist Church of Mattoon. Volunteers came from Mattoon and Charleston, as well as from Arcola, Arthur, Windsor and Gays. This was the second year for the dinner. Those who attended the free meal and fellowship covered all ages, and from entire families to single people, including several single-parent families. In addition to serving meals to those who came to the church, volunteers also delivered meals to those who couldn’t get out, including members of the Mattoon and Charleston fire and police departments… MARTINSVILLE – Federal grant money will help landowners in six counties improve and maintain water quality in the North Fork of the Embarras River Watershed. Landowners along the watershed in Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar and Jasper counties can use some of almost $500,000 to implement a range of programs to reduce soil erosion and soil buildup in the North Fork area. The Embarras River drains land in 12 eastern Illinois counties that are home to about 130,000 residents.