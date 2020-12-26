Glancing Back for Dec. 26

CHARLESTON — An aide to Congressman William L. Springer said President Nixon's freeze on $107 million for public works projects does not affect the proposed Lincoln Reservoir at the present time. According to spokesman Marion Burson, the term "temporary hold" is more accurate than "freeze" in describing the president's action in withholding public works funds for the reservoir. The $107 million that Nixon held up includes $1.1 million for the proposed reservoir. The proposal to build the reservoir on the Coles-Cumberland county line was introduced in the U.S. Senate in 1966. The cost of the proposed reservoir is estimated at $40 million, compared to the $32 million figure in the mid-1960s... CHARLESTON — Krin Gabbard, 22, of Charleston has been named winner of a $1,000 award for plays he wrote as an undergraduate student at the University of Chicago. Gabbard, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Glendon Gabbard, is the first University of Chicago student to win the George S. Kaufman Award from the Dramatist Guild on New York. Gabbard wrote three plays as a student. He now is a graduate student at Indiana University.

CHARLESTON — In a year when Marianne Farrar needed just about everything for the annual Community Christmas Dinner she organizes, that's just what she got — everything. A fire last summer destroyed the dinner's location, the Charleston Community Church, bringing not only the need for a new site, but also for everything that went with it. The dinner this weekend took place at the First Christian Church, a few blocks from the former church's location. So much was donated — food, extra ovens for cooking, decorations, a guest book that "not even a toothpick" had to be purchased, Farrar said. By lunch time there were 17 carryout orders and about 50 served at the church... CHARLESTON — Former Charleston High School Athletic Director Merv Baker started the Charleston Holiday Basketball Tournament in 1975. Now that he is retired and 19 others have been honored, Baker will serve as honorary tournament manager this year. The tournament began as an eight-team event in 1975. It became a 16-team affair in 1977 with an honorary tournament manager selected each year, including 11 from other communities. Now that he is retired, it will be Baker's turn to be in the spotlight.