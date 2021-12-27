Glancing Back for Dec. 27: Girl Scout troop adopts Mattoon nursing home resident

100 years ago,

Dec. 27, 1921

MATTOON – There was little deviation from the general rule in the observance of Christmas in Mattoon this weekend. In most instances, families observed the day together or gathered together in family reunions. Services generally were held in the churches, the attendance in every instance gratifying to the ministers. Christmas Day was generally considered to be ideal, with the exception that many young people missed the snow, which, although all signs on Saturday indicated its arrival, failed to make an appearance… MATTOON – While the family of John Moyer was attending Christmas night church services, burglars broke into their Mattoon home and made away with a haul that included a child’s savings bank and a purse with $2 or $3 in it and left the house in a badly ransacked condition. The burglarizing of the Moyer home brings to a total of six the number of Mattoon homes and businesses that have been robbed within the past 10 days.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON – A 19-year-old Charleston youth was charged today with two counts of murder in the Christmas Eve stabbing of Roger B. Epperson, 21. Being held in Coles County jail without bond is James R. Galbreath. He is also charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery. Epperson was fatally stabbed about 5:30 a.m. Friday in a mobile home belonging to his brother, William. The home is in the Decker Springs Mobile Home Park on the northwest side of Charleston. Galbreath was arrested after he went to the Charleston Police Department and reported the incident… MATTOON – Annie Armbruster has a new family. She was “adopted” by 15 girls who are members of Girl Scout Troop 318 of Lincoln School. With only one known relative, who lives some distance away, Annie had but one regular visitor at Mattoon Manor Nursing Home, the Rev. James Nueman. That will all change now as the troop members plan visits throughout 1972. The girls will visit in teams, giving them the chance to become better acquainted with Annie. Mrs. Kenneth Cottet, troop leader, and Mrs. Clyde Hood, assistant troop leader, helped the girls choose a service project.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Slowly and surely, the water level at the new Charleston water tower in Lafferty Park is increasing, but it will be some time before it is filled. The water level in the new tower was raised from 22 feet to 25 feet more than a week ago, where it remains. The tower holds its maximum – 1 million gallons – at 40 feet. Commissioner Gene Scholes said even at the current level, leaks and water main breaks are still bothersome. He expects the breaks to continue occasionally until the level tops the 30-foot mark, then he expects that those lines that have broken will be repaired and able to handle the greater pressure… SPRINGFIELD – For six years running, Michael has been the most popular baby name in Illinois, data collected by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Jessica also remained No. 1 among baby girl names, and also for the sixth consecutive year. Matthew and Ashley have been the second-most popular names, also for all six years since the state health department began tracking names in 1990.

