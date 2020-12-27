Glancing Back for Dec. 27

100 years ago,
Dec. 27, 1920
MATTOON — Those who were anxious for a white Christmas were quite pleased with the snow which came in season for covering up the ground. The good start of Saturday, Christmas Day, was continued throughout Sunday, and though the fall of snow was leisurely, it was steady, and this morning found a good covering for the earth. Sufficient snow has fallen to make a foundation for sleighing, with quite a bit of a fall more needed to make a road bed. This morning found the thermometer registering about nine degrees above... MATTOON — Some Douglas County women know how to husk corn. Charles A. Kleiss, who had cut 300 acres of corn on the Brown Ervin farms, has finished husking and has it all in the crib, says the Tuscola Review. From the 200 acres they gathered about 13,000 bushels, 3,000 of this being husked by Mr. Kleiss and one son, Henry, and Mrs. Kleiss and two daughters. Mrs. Kleiss and the two girls made full hands when it came to gathering corn and they gathered about 80 bushels a day each. This is a better showing than a good many of the men made this fall, and they rather enjoyed the outdoor exercise.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — The Illinois Supreme Court has affirmed a Charleston attorney's contention that police have a duty to enforce orders of protection for domestic violence victims and can be sued if they don't. The court last week upheld a lower court ruling that Effingham County can be sued because its sheriff allegedly failed to protect a woman from her estranged husband. Robert Brown, an attorney with the Charleston law firm of Ron Tulin, filed suit on behalf of the woman. Brown said the Supreme Court ruling represents a major change in Illinois law... CHARLESTON — Union workers at the Trailmobile plant have authorized a strike, but the union president says he hopes that move won't be necessary. Gary Collins, president of United Paper Workers Local No. 7951, said a strike-authorization vote took place Saturday, and 98 percent of those voting favored a strike if the company's last offer isn't acceptable. The strike, if it happens, would begin on Jan. 17, when the union's current four-year contract with the semi-trailer manufacturer expires. Collins said about 950 Trailmobile workers belong to the union.