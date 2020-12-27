Glancing Back for Dec. 27

MATTOON — Those who were anxious for a white Christmas were quite pleased with the snow which came in season for covering up the ground. The good start of Saturday, Christmas Day, was continued throughout Sunday, and though the fall of snow was leisurely, it was steady, and this morning found a good covering for the earth. Sufficient snow has fallen to make a foundation for sleighing, with quite a bit of a fall more needed to make a road bed. This morning found the thermometer registering about nine degrees above... MATTOON — Some Douglas County women know how to husk corn. Charles A. Kleiss, who had cut 300 acres of corn on the Brown Ervin farms, has finished husking and has it all in the crib, says the Tuscola Review. From the 200 acres they gathered about 13,000 bushels, 3,000 of this being husked by Mr. Kleiss and one son, Henry, and Mrs. Kleiss and two daughters. Mrs. Kleiss and the two girls made full hands when it came to gathering corn and they gathered about 80 bushels a day each. This is a better showing than a good many of the men made this fall, and they rather enjoyed the outdoor exercise.