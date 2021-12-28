Glancing Back for Dec. 28: Price war leads to cheap gas in Charleston

100 years ago,

Dec. 28, 1921

CHARLESTON — The invisible form of luck was flying close to the Ford touring car owned and operated by John P. Rosater of Mattoon early Monday evening when the radius rods “let down,” turning his car completely over, alighting wheels up. The car was occupied by Rosater, his son John and a friend whose name could not be learned. It was a miraculous scrape. Not one of the three was injured. They were driving about seven miles east of Charleston when the rods broke, permitting the car to buckle, which upset them in a deep ditch. The car was almost a total wreck. Windshields were busted, the front axle was twisted like a rope, both front wheels were torn from the car and the top was torn to shreds… MATTOON — Officers have been elected by the Corn Belt Pet Stock and Breeders Association. President is W.E. Orndorff with Neil Laughlin as vice president. Treasurer is Harry Hopkins, secretary of the poultry department is O. Scott and secretary of the rabbit department is P.A. Timmons… MATTOON — At the monthly meeting of the local barbers union, R.J. Bowser was elected president and Zed Brooks was elected vice president. Gene Brewster is secretary-treasurer, Joe Knipper is guide, Otto Russell is inside guardian and Clarence DeVore is recorder.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Yesterday afternoon, Mattoon residents enjoyed a mild, cloudy day more typical of spring. The temperature climbed as high as 62 degrees yesterday afternoon in Mattoon. Today was a far different story. After falling steadily through the night, the temperature here this morning was at 21 and still dropping. The 40-plus degrees drop in temperature brought with it, however, clear skies… MATTOON — A rural bridge with a 5-ton load limit gave Mattoon firemen some trouble last night. It all started when a man called at 9:40 p.m. and said a house was on fire. He wasn’t, however, specific on the location. He said only that firemen should turn south at a crossroads east of the Coles County Airport. On their way to try to find the “fire,” firemen had to halt the 15-ton firetruck because of a 5-ton load limit on a rural bridge. Firemen said the man never called back. Either the call was a prank or the man managed to extinguish the fire himself.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — A price war between Charleston gas stations has been driving down prices at the pump for nearly a month. Since sometime after Thanksgiving, prices at several Charleston gas stations have fallen as low as $1.17 a gallon, while prices at Mattoon stations remain at the $1.28 to $1.32 level. The difference is that Charleston is in a price war, said Art Willaredt, owner of three Citgo stations in Mattoon and one in Charleston. The recommended retail price on gas currently is $1.319, Willaredt said, but at his Charleston station the price is $1.209. Willaredt said the price of gas in Charleston began dropping on Nov. 26 and has not stopped since… CHARLESTON — Police are investigating an apparent burglary at a home under construction. Everett Flora reported to police that sometime between 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 6:45 a.m. Dec. 16 someone broke into the house on Eastgate Drive. Flora, who was doing some construction work on the house, told police a twin cylinder compressor, two kerosene heaters and one circular saw were taken. The four items are valued at approximately $1,700.

