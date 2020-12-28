Glancing Back for Dec. 28

100 years ago,
Dec. 28, 1920
MATTOON — Approximately 105,000 men and women in this district of Illinois must pay income tax for 1920. More than $26 million will be collected from this district which includes 72 counties in central, southern and western Illinois. Returns may be filed and taxes paid as early as Jan. 1. The time limit will extend to March 15. Those who have not settled with Uncle Sam by that time had better beware, or they will find themselves in no little trouble. Incomes of $1,000 or more from single men are taxable. Married men are allowed $2,000 and $200 additional for each child under 18 years old... OAKLAND — The Oakland Messenger reports that Miss Hallie Carter, teacher of the fourth and fifth grades there, has a rather severe way of keeping discipline in her rooms. Last Friday, Miss Carter caught some of the children whispering and she sent one of the pupils to the grocery store after a bar of soap. Mattie Leffler, Rece Bell and Charles Woodfall were each given a chunk of soap and told to chew it. The Woodfall lad slipped his soap in his pocket, the Bell boy spit his out, while the Leffler girl tried to chew her bit of soap, the suds running down her chin and blistering it. Some parents started a rumpus over the incident and at a called meeting of the school board Saturday night it was decided that no more soap would be fed to the children.
50 years ago, 1970
CHARLESTON — Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a 66-year-old woman found by Charleston police Saturday morning during a burglary investigation at 1107 Third St. An autopsy revealed that Mrs. Mildred Briscoe, a housemother for some Eastern Illinois University students living in the apartment house, died of pneumonia. Police Chief Tom Larson said her death and the burglary were a coincidence. Mrs. Briscoe lived on the first floor. Five of the 16 apartments on the second floor had been broken into. EIU students are on break... MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Bouck of St. Louis were welcomed on becoming the 50,000th fans to attend the Mattoon Holiday Basketball Classic in the eight-year history of the event. Bouck is a former Green Wave athlete who played on the 1962-63 MHS basketball team which won the Paris Holiday Tourney. Terry Strain, ticket chairman for this year's MHS tournament, welcomed the Boucks to Saturday's event.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Boy Scout Troop 75 of the First Christian Church plans to wait until Jan. 30 for its next recycling day. The recycle day will be at the former garment factory parking lot at 32nd Street and Cedar Avenue from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. After January, the next recycle day is March 12. The scouts will accept any paper, newspapers, magazines, telephone books, old books, catalogs and aluminum cans... MATTOON — Margaret Lin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. H.C. Lin of Mattoon, is a Rotary Foundation Cultural Ambassadorial Scholar in Brussels, Belgium, where she is studying French. She arrived in Belgium in September after completing law school and will stay there until March. She lives with a pediatrician, his wife and two of their children. There are three other Rotary scholars studying French at the same school and a total of 12 Rotary scholars in Belgium this year.