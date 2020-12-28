Glancing Back for Dec. 28

MATTOON — Approximately 105,000 men and women in this district of Illinois must pay income tax for 1920. More than $26 million will be collected from this district which includes 72 counties in central, southern and western Illinois. Returns may be filed and taxes paid as early as Jan. 1. The time limit will extend to March 15. Those who have not settled with Uncle Sam by that time had better beware, or they will find themselves in no little trouble. Incomes of $1,000 or more from single men are taxable. Married men are allowed $2,000 and $200 additional for each child under 18 years old... OAKLAND — The Oakland Messenger reports that Miss Hallie Carter, teacher of the fourth and fifth grades there, has a rather severe way of keeping discipline in her rooms. Last Friday, Miss Carter caught some of the children whispering and she sent one of the pupils to the grocery store after a bar of soap. Mattie Leffler, Rece Bell and Charles Woodfall were each given a chunk of soap and told to chew it. The Woodfall lad slipped his soap in his pocket, the Bell boy spit his out, while the Leffler girl tried to chew her bit of soap, the suds running down her chin and blistering it. Some parents started a rumpus over the incident and at a called meeting of the school board Saturday night it was decided that no more soap would be fed to the children.