Glancing Back for Dec. 29: Proposed Eastern Illinois University budget includes cuts

CHARLESTON – The Illinois Central Railroad has filed in Coles County Circuit Court a suit in which damages of $200,000 are demanded from the National Surety Corporation, a New York company. The Illinois Central claims it rented five locomotives to a small railroad in the Mexican Republic, which were to be returned to the Illinois Central at a specified time. But the time limit expired some time ago and the Mexican company is in receivership. The value of the locomotives is placed at $35,000 each, and the unpaid rentals bring the total to $200,000. The New York company is surety for the Mexican railroad… MATTOON – Odd Niles, who has been sought by officers of Moultrie County for several months after an incident of a gun battle on the Treat farm near Gays, is now a prisoner in the Coles County jail. Niles, late yesterday, surrendered to his bondsman, J.L. Stiff of Mattoon, who accompanied him from the home of his mother, Mrs. Sarah Niles, in Bruce, Moultrie County, to Charleston. Niles was convicted of perjury for testimony he gave at a trial in which he was charged with receiving a stolen automobile. Niles is expected to be taken to Chester to begin serving his sentence on the perjury charge.