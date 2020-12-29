Glancing Back for Dec. 29

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Central New Orleans to Chicago train, with a Mattoon young man working as a rear flagman, was held up by two brothers from Greenville last night. The brothers, Joseph and Jacob Scott, 24 years of age, boarded the train as it left Gilman heading for Kankakee. The Mattoon young man, J.R. Rowe, was forced to search the six men and two women passengers of the rear Pullman coach, the only car of the train molested by the robbers. With pistols in hand, the robbers took about $2,000. Rowe himself was the loser of about $30. When the train slowed down on the outskirts of Kankakee, the brothers alighted and ran to an automobile. A posse was called and confronted the brothers in Aroma Park. Joseph Scott surrendered but Jacob made a dash to escape and was shot and killed... MATTOON — Local travel to Florida is beginning on the Illinois Central Railroad. Three passengers left last night, and during the month of December 50 tickets already have been sold in Mattoon for points in that state... MATTOON — A box of oranges and a box of grapefruit from Phoenix, Ariz., were part of the receipts of M. Dorsey of the Illinois Central Railroad office. They were sent by his son, R.B. Dorsey, who is in Arizona temporarily on account of the health of his wife. The fruit was home grown and hand picked and of a lusciousness and a deliciousness such as has caused Mr. Dorsey to revel in it and to find the ordinary fruit of commerce a very different commodity from real fruit.