Glancing Back for Dec. 29

100 years ago,
Dec. 29, 1920
KANKAKEE — The Illinois Central New Orleans to Chicago train, with a Mattoon young man working as a rear flagman, was held up by two brothers from Greenville last night. The brothers, Joseph and Jacob Scott, 24 years of age, boarded the train as it left Gilman heading for Kankakee. The Mattoon young man, J.R. Rowe, was forced to search the six men and two women passengers of the rear Pullman coach, the only car of the train molested by the robbers. With pistols in hand, the robbers took about $2,000. Rowe himself was the loser of about $30. When the train slowed down on the outskirts of Kankakee, the brothers alighted and ran to an automobile. A posse was called and confronted the brothers in Aroma Park. Joseph Scott surrendered but Jacob made a dash to escape and was shot and killed... MATTOON — Local travel to Florida is beginning on the Illinois Central Railroad. Three passengers left last night, and during the month of December 50 tickets already have been sold in Mattoon for points in that state... MATTOON — A box of oranges and a box of grapefruit from Phoenix, Ariz., were part of the receipts of M. Dorsey of the Illinois Central Railroad office. They were sent by his son, R.B. Dorsey, who is in Arizona temporarily on account of the health of his wife. The fruit was home grown and hand picked and of a lusciousness and a deliciousness such as has caused Mr. Dorsey to revel in it and to find the ordinary fruit of commerce a very different commodity from real fruit.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Road projects having an estimated cost of $33 million are planned in the Coles County area next year, according to Gov. Richard Ogilvie. Highway spending in this area includes $15.7 million on interstate highway projects and $17.4 million on non-interstate work. The projects, none of which is in Coles County, include four-lane paving of U.S. Route 36 through Tuscola, widening and resurfacing of Illinois Route 133 from Arthur to Arcola, and widening and resurfacing on Illinois Route 49 from north of Brocton to Route 133 south of Brocton. In Cumberland County, Illinois Route 121 will be widened and resurfaced from Greenup to U.S. Route 45 north of Neoga... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University graduates in 1970 accepted teaching positions at an average starting pay of $7,175, a record increase over the 1969 average. Of the 1,037 bachelor's in education graduates, 718 accepted teaching positions. Jay Knott, director of placement, said the percentage of placement in teaching positions dropped from 75 in 1969 to 69 in 1970. According to Knott, holders of degrees above the bachelor's in 1970 are earning an average of $9,118, up $483 over 1969.
25 years ago, 1995
ARCOLA — And the Lawn Rangers ride again. About 50 of Arcola's Lawn Rangers are on their way to Arizona to participate in the New Year's Eve Fiesta Bowl parade in Phoenix. The Lawn Rangers will perform in full uniform — Lawn Ranger cowboy hats and masks, and an Arcola T-shirt. The Lawn Rangers formed in 1981 with 13 members performing at the Arcola Broomcorn Festival. Fifteen years later and 130 members strong, the group has performed in more than 100 parades and in front of more than 5 million people... MATTOON — Checks totaling $20,000 were distributed by the Mattoon Community Trust yesterday to eight local organizations. The trust was created by the will of Carrie Young, a Mattoon resident. Since the first distribution in 1984, the trust has awarded more than $250,000. Checks yesterday were presented to the Mattoon Public Library, YMCA, Midtown Mattoon, Junior Baseball Complex, Mattoon Community Food Center, Coles County CASA, Mid-Illinois Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Girls Softball Complex.