Glancing Back for Dec. 3: Lake Land officials make plea for more state funding

100 years ago,

Dec. 3, 1921

MATTOON – George W. Pillow, representative of the Illinois Commerce Commission, with George Choate as secretary, heard charges brought by the City of Mattoon that the tracks of the Mattoon City Railway Company are not in fit condition for general vehicle traffic. The findings of the state commission will not be announced for about a week. The city claimed the railway has not kept its agreement to keep in shape the pavement from the tracks for one and one-half feet on either side. The tracks along Broadway from 10th to 14th Street have rotted, causing the pavement to settle from one to four inches… CHARLESTON – The attractive new rooms of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce were formally thrown open to the public on Thursday, an open house being observed. Between 1,100 and 1,200 people called during the day. The new quarters are located in the Richter Block. The Chamber of Commerce has the entire second floor. The rooms have been remodeled and redecorated. Chamber President C.L. Lee has been in charge of the project. The largest single contributor to the project was President Lee himself, who furnished the board of directors room in handsome style and presented the entire furnishings to the association… MATTOON – Mrs. J.C. Dole, president of the Coles County University of Illinois stadium drive, has reported contributions of $1,400 was secured. While canvassing of all neighborhoods in Coles County has been completed, Mrs. Dole said many of the volunteers have not received all contributions promised and she has hopes of increasing the amount Coles County will offer toward the stadium.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Mayor Morgan Phipps said today that a Class A liquor license has been issued to the Walgreen’s drugstore in the Cross County Mall. Class A licenses authorize the holder of the license to operate a bar and a package liquor store. However, Phipps said he has been told that Walgreen’s has no plans to have a bar. The mayor said the license was issued on the condition that the liquor store will be walled off from the rest of the drugstore. Phipps said entrance to the liquor store also must be separate from the drugstore entrance. The Class A bar-package liquor license was the only one available in the city, Phipps said… CHARLESTON – The newly furnished United Campus Ministry Center, 2204 South Fourth St., Charleston, will have an open house Sunday afternoon. Entertainment will be provided in the Colony Coffee House at the center. Campus ministers who work from the center include the Rev. Carl Geigler, Mattoon, of the Canterbury Association of the Episcopal Church, Rev. Virgil Mank of the Newman Community of the Roman Catholic Church, Rev. Thomas Seals of the Wesley Foundation of the United Methodist Church and Rev. Jack King of the United Campus Christian Foundation, sponsored by the United Presbyterian, United Church of Christ and the Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Eugene Bauer will serve as Coles County Board chairman for the next two years. Board members elected Bauer during a meeting yesterday that featured swearing in new members and countywide officials. Bauer, who represents board District 4 in Mattoon, has served on the board for 20 years and was its chairman in 1980. Six board members sworn in include Tim Yow, Charleston, immediate past chairman; Ray Allen, Jackie Bacon and Brian Nordin, all from Charleston; and Jon McKenzie and Robert Webb, both of Mattoon… SPRINGHFIELD – Representatives of Lake Land College told members of a House legislative committee that the college is in desperate need of additional space. Lake Land officials, along with 150 other Illinois community college representatives, addressed the House committee to plead for better state funding of community colleges. Lake Land President Robert Luther told the committee that Lake Land has attempted to solve its problems by growing enrollment. He said enrollment has grown 32 percent in 10 years, and since 1974, when the college’s last state-funded classroom building was completed, on-campus day enrollment has increased 70 percent.

