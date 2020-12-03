Glancing Back for Dec. 3

MATTOON— The "open house" given by members of the Mattoon High School faculty yesterday evening so that fathers and mothers might become better acquainted with teachers of their sons and daughters, proved highly gratifying both to teacher and parent. It was really the first time that parent and instructor had been given an opportunity to be presented personally to each other, however much the praises of the teacher may have been sung by student to parent. It is probable that because of the success of the "open house" another will be held in the spring... CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston is a happy and contented man. For almost two weeks, painters under the direction of Charles Crowder have been busy giving the office of Clerk Elston a general cleaning. The big rooms have been redecorated, the woodwork and furnishings have been repainted and varnished, and the clerk and his deputy are happy and contented once more. During the progress of the work the clerk's office was a sight, at times.