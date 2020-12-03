Glancing Back for Dec. 3

100 years ago,
Dec. 3, 1920
MATTOON— The "open house" given by members of the Mattoon High School faculty yesterday evening so that fathers and mothers might become better acquainted with teachers of their sons and daughters, proved highly gratifying both to teacher and parent. It was really the first time that parent and instructor had been given an opportunity to be presented personally to each other, however much the praises of the teacher may have been sung by student to parent. It is probable that because of the success of the "open house" another will be held in the spring... CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston is a happy and contented man. For almost two weeks, painters under the direction of Charles Crowder have been busy giving the office of Clerk Elston a general cleaning. The big rooms have been redecorated, the woodwork and furnishings have been repainted and varnished, and the clerk and his deputy are happy and contented once more. During the progress of the work the clerk's office was a sight, at times.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Coles County government will have a new look in May 1972 because of reapportionment legislation passed in the 1969 Illinois Legislature. Attorney General William J. Scott said yesterday that assistant supervisors in counties with a township form of government will serve until the first Monday of May 1972. Thereafter, the office of assistant supervisor will be abolished. By July 1971, the Coles County Board of Supervisors is required to divide the county into supervisor districts of as nearly equal population as possible. Township supervisors, after the 1972 change, will not be county board members... CHARLESTON — President Quincy Doudna told the Eastern Illinois University faculty last night that he opposes a state recommendation that EIU's enrollment be capped at 9,000 students by 1976. Current enrollment is 8,652 and is expected to reach 11,000 by 1976. The Illinois Board of Higher Education staff has recommended to the IBHE that the enrollment be capped at 9,000. Doudna said the sudden decision goes against EIU's plans for orderly growth.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
