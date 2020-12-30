Glancing Back for Dec. 30

100 years ago,
Dec. 30, 1920
MATTOON — Word has been received by relatives in Mattoon of the appointment of Mother Aloysius of the Ursuline convent at Alton as the mother provincial of the Ursuline convents of the United States. Mother Aloysius was formerly Miss Cecilia Beall of Mattoon, a sister of Joseph Beall and sister-in-law of Mrs. Anna Beall of Mattoon. The appointment is made at Rome and within a short time Mother Aloysius will make a visit to Rome in her official capacity. She made Mattoon her home when a young girl until the time of entering the convent... MATTOON — One private sleeper and one baggage car for the Harvey Minstrels will be moved over the Illinois Central Railroad, Lincoln to Mattoon, on New Year's Eve, for delivery to the Big Four Railroad and transmission to Nokomis. On Jan. 7, the Illinois Central will move "Bringing Up Father at the Seashore" to the Big Four for Paris, and returning Jan. 8 will move it to Linton, Ind. Also on New Year's Eve, the Illinois Central will handle the Mutt and Jeff Company from Hervey City to Sullivan. Wednesday brings three carloads of stock bound for Chicago on the IC, two from Bethany and one from Mt. Zion.
50 years ago, 1950
CHARLESTON — An inspection team from the Illinois Department of Corrections next week may force Coles County to tear down the 90-year-old Coles County jail or renovate it extensively. Facilities at the jail were rated "unsatisfactory" during county grand jury inspections in 1968, 1969 and 1970. The 1969 grand jury found the building to be in poor condition and recommended the facility be replaced. Eighteen downstate jails already have been found to be in dangerous condition by the state... CHARLESTON — Samuel B. Casey Jr., president and chief executive officer of Pullman Inc., was in Charleston yesterday to check construction progress at the $8 million Trailmobile plant north of Charleston. Pullman, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1967, is the parent firm of Trailmobile and four other divisions. The Charleston facility is expected to begin production this summer. It is expected to produce up to 8,000 trailers a year and employ 350 people during the first year of operations.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — City officials said the sunshine yesterday should help de-ice some side streets as cleanup efforts continue from the Dec. 19 storm. The state highway department cleared ice from part of Illinois Route 121 near Douglas Healthcare Center and the Lender's bagel plant on Mattoon's west side. The city has a contract to maintain and remove snow from most state routes inside city limits. But a state engineer in Paris authorized state crews to take care of problem areas on some of the routes in Mattoon. Since Dec. 19, state crews also have spread nearly 600 tons of salt in the area. City crews have spread more than 450 tons of a salt/sand mixture... SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Jim Edgar and California Gov. Pete Wilson have a wager on the outcome of Monday's Rose Bowl game between Northwestern University and Southern California. Should USC defeat the Wildcats, Edgar promises to fork over a Chicago deep dish pizza, ribs, Eli's cheesecake, Frango Mints from Marshall Field's department store, a guided tour of Lincoln sites and tickets to a Chicago Bulls game.