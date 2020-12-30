Glancing Back for Dec. 30

MATTOON — Word has been received by relatives in Mattoon of the appointment of Mother Aloysius of the Ursuline convent at Alton as the mother provincial of the Ursuline convents of the United States. Mother Aloysius was formerly Miss Cecilia Beall of Mattoon, a sister of Joseph Beall and sister-in-law of Mrs. Anna Beall of Mattoon. The appointment is made at Rome and within a short time Mother Aloysius will make a visit to Rome in her official capacity. She made Mattoon her home when a young girl until the time of entering the convent... MATTOON — One private sleeper and one baggage car for the Harvey Minstrels will be moved over the Illinois Central Railroad, Lincoln to Mattoon, on New Year's Eve, for delivery to the Big Four Railroad and transmission to Nokomis. On Jan. 7, the Illinois Central will move "Bringing Up Father at the Seashore" to the Big Four for Paris, and returning Jan. 8 will move it to Linton, Ind. Also on New Year's Eve, the Illinois Central will handle the Mutt and Jeff Company from Hervey City to Sullivan. Wednesday brings three carloads of stock bound for Chicago on the IC, two from Bethany and one from Mt. Zion.