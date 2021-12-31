Glancing Back for Dec. 31: Don't kiss a man until you are engaged, speaker says

100 years ago,

Dec. 31, 1921

MATTOON – The proposed repaving of Broadway Avenue from 14th to 19th Street will probably start by April 1. Plans have been drawn and estimates secured on the total cost. A meeting will be held in the Mattoon City Council Chambers on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, at which time, with all property owners present, a thorough presentation of the work will be made by City Engineer Goetz. A public hearing is planned for Jan. 16 and then an ordinance will be prepared for the City Council to consider. If construction begins by April 1, it should be finished by July 1. Broadway will be made four feet wider on each side of the street. Broadway will be a great “white way” with new lighting and utility poles… CHICAGO – New Year’s resolutions for teenage girls: Don’t kiss any man unless you are engaged to him, and not often at that! Mrs. B.C. Howell, lecturer on morals and delegate to the International Purity Conference, urges the American girl to turn over a new leaf and get back to the morals of 1914. Blame jazz dancing, the seductive movie kiss that sets the example for the bedroom on wheels, otherwise known as the automobile, said the Rev. Wilbur Crafts, superintendent of the International Reform Bureau. Mrs. Howell said girls should not forget that 1922 resolution – no spooning.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – This month has been the wettest December in Coles County since records have been kept in Charleston 70 years ago and it has been the warmest December in 40 years. Dalias Price of Charleston, local weather observer, said records have been kept there since 1901. This month, with 6.89 inches of precipitation through Tuesday, tops all Decembers since 1901. The average precipitation for December is 2.37 inches. The temperature average this month of 40 degrees is 7½ degrees above the December average of 32½. The high temperature of 64 degrees on Monday broke the previous record of 63 for the date, set on Dec. 27, 1943… MATTOON – Even though tonight is the traditional date for kissing acquaintances to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Dr. John J. Jemsek, Mattoon health officer, advises against it. Dr. Jemsek said that because of a “mild epidemic” of the flu, he advises people to avoid crowds and kissing. He noted that many Mattoon area residents are suffering from severe bronchitis.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – Harvard University sophomore Lamelle Rawlins thought it was time for some changes at the prestigious Massachusetts university. So she ran for student body president. And won. By a landslide. She’s now guaranteed a spot in the Harvard record books for being the institution’s first female student body president, which she hopes will help her further publicize women’s issues there. Rawlins is a 1995 graduate of Charleston High School and was one of three valedictorians in that senior class. She is the daughter of Larry and Melanie Rawlins… MATTOON – A contractor’s crew worked Saturday and Monday to replace fallen bricks and repair loosened mortar on a Midtown Mattoon building that houses Elliott’s Sports Cards. H&M Tuckpointing of Mattoon worked both days, which allowed businesses near the corner of 16th Street and Broadway Avenue to be open as usual by 9:30 a.m. yesterday. An estimated 75 to 100 bricks fell from the building, which broke through an awning late Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported. About 200 bricks were replaced in the weekend work.

