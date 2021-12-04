Glancing Back for Dec. 4: Former Time Theatre building a hot Mattoon council topic

MATTOON – Members of the Mattoon Elks Club will shoulder the familiar green and white newspaper carrier bags this afternoon selling copies of today’s Journal Gazette to raise money for food baskets for the needy this Christmas. The Journal Gazette donated 500 copies of the newspaper which will be sold for donations of any amount. Names of eligible families for the food baskets will be supplied by the Salvation Army. Approximately 50 baskets of food were provided last year through proceeds of the annual Elks Christmas Basket Newspaper Sale… MATTOON – Eight Mattoon High School girls have been chosen as queens for this year’s MHS Holiday Basketball Tournament. Each girl will act as a hostess for one of the eight teams entered in the tournament, which begins Dec. 27. This year’s queens are Nicki Hug, Kay Dorney, Lana Buser, Catherine Bradtke, Liz Goets, Cindy Janes, Kaid Ellison and Jeanne Pickowitz… CHARLESTON – Richard Gose, 38, a former Charleston resident, has been named fire chief in Bloomington, Ind. A 14-year member of that city’s fire department, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gose of Charleston.

CHARLESTON – There appears to be ample interest in a rural water district for the eastern part of Coles County, and the next step will be to decide what form the district will take. More than 100 people attended an informational meeting at the Coles County Courthouse last night. All indicated they would be willing to support a water district. Organizer Ron Pierce said there had to be a gauge of interest in a proposed district before any other steps could be made. Those in attendance agreed to name the fledgling organization the Embarras Area Water District and formed a 13-member steering committee to proceed. The target area is to serve those who live east of Illinois Route 130… MATTOON – The merits of city financial investment in rehabilitating the former Time Theatre building became a hot topic last night. Mayor Wanda Ferguson and commissioners received an engineering report outlining the building’s condition. George Warner of Illini Engineering Associates said the building is a landmark but would be expensive to renovate and maintain. Projects such as renovating restrooms and renovating the roof would be among the most expensive aspects. Commissioner Bob McDowell said he thinks it would take about $250,000 to renovate the building… CHARLESTON – Members of the Charleston Tomorrow steering committee got a pleasant surprise last night when the City Council adopted the Charleston Tomorrow Action Plan as a guide to planning the city’s future. After committee members presented the plan, council members agreed to waive the layover period and adopt the plan. The Charleston Tomorrow program began in 1994 after Charleston was selected as one of 12 Illinois communities to participate in the Competitive Community Initiative. About 100 community residents have worked on the Charleston Tomorrow plan.