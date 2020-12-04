Glancing Back for Dec. 4

MATTOON — Beginning Tuesday, the increased passenger fares within the state go into effect on both the Big Four and Illinois Central railroads. The increase is six-10ths of a cent per mile, so the new rate will be 3.6 cents a mile plus the war tax of 8 percent. Some of the new rates to points from Mattoon are: to Charleston, from the old rate of 33 cents to 40 cents; to Paris, from $1.23 to $1.48; to Kansas, from 78 cents to 94 cents; to Shelbyville, from 76 cents to 91 cents; to Springfield, from $2.64 to $3.16; and to East St. Louis, from $3.92 to $4.71... MATTOON — City Clerk Walsh has received the 1921 application forms for automobiles and trucks in Mattoon. These applications must be filed with the Illinois secretary of state by Jan. 1. There are something over 1,000 pleasure cars in Mattoon, and about 150 trucks. The cost for the tags ranges from $8 for the flivver to $25 for the 50-horsepower car. The tag on each truck is also graded by horsepower, ranging from $12 to $60. There are over 500,000 license tags to be issued in the state.

MATTOON — The Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council was told last night that plans are being made to raise about $8 million to build a major area hospital. The report on the fund drive was made by Ralph D. Glenn, a member of the Area E-7 Hospital Association. Glenn said fund-raising ideas are being formulated. He said contributions will be tax deductible... MATTOON — Authorities today are searching for Cecil Tomer, 51, of Mattoon who has been in Coles County jail awaiting sentencing on a burglary conviction and escaped yesterday as he was visiting his mother in Mattoon. Coles County Deputy Sheriff Dean Tarter, who was in charge of Tomer when he escaped, said there are reports that Tomer has been seen in Champaign and Terre Haute. While at his mother's home, Tomer called a cab and left by the rear of the house... MATTOON — Heart disease was the main cause of death in the area last year, according to figures compiled by the Bi-State Regional Medical Program. In 1969, Coles County had 226 deaths from heart disease, 69 from cancer and 71 from stroke. Traffic deaths for the year totaled nine. Surrounding county totals include Moultrie, 64 from heart disease, 28 from cancer, 28 by stroke and 3 from traffic accidents; Douglas County, 88 from heart disease, 38 from cancer, 22 from stroke and 4 by traffic accidents; Cumberland, 60 from heart disease, 21 from cancer, 22 by stroke and 4 from traffic accidents; and Shelby, 112 from heart disease, 43 from cancer, 54 from stroke and 16 from traffic accidents.