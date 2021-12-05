Glancing Back for Dec. 5: Bob Durham, Nancy Stiff named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON – The first annual meeting of the Coles County Home Bureau was held Saturday in Charleston with an all-day session. There were 110 members present, each unit in the county being represented by one or more members. Mrs. Mildred Cavins, president, presided over the sessions. Mrs. Alma Homann, the secretary, reported on the year’s work while Mrs. Margaret Brining, the treasurer, reported there are 275 paid members and 120 unpaid members. The amount of money taken in was $1,851.44 and expenses were $1,138.76 with a balance of $712.68. All officers were re-elected for 1922, with the exception of Mrs. Homann, who wished to resign. Mrs. Otto Ashbrook was elected in her place. Miss Mamie Honn was re-elected as vice president… MATTOON – What is believed to be one of the biggest coups of the Mattoon Police Department in recent months came about Saturday with the arrest of Duby Heath by Chief of Police McKleroy on information furnished by St. Louis authorities in which Heath is supposed to be connected with a gang of automobile thieves working in and around Mattoon. Chief McKleroy was notified that the St. Louis police are holding Herman Ramsey of Trilla and Alva Tolle of Mattoon, both well-known characters… CHARLESTON – Following the policy of turning the rascally Democrats out, an official communication from the U.S. Post Office Department in Washington was received by Charleston Postmaster Frank Johnston this morning advising him that he was bounced off the job. Mr. Johnston turned over the keys and passwords to Fred More, who by the same mail received notification that he was appointed temporary postmaster. Mr. Johnston has served as postmaster five years and is generally considered as having given a very satisfactory administration.