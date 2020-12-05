Glancing Back for Dec. 5

100 years ago, Dec. 5, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — "Cold hands, warm heart" is an old saying. In Mattoon, it's "100 warm hands, one warm heart." Mittens, 50 pairs of them, were donated to the Mattoon school district for distribution among children who teachers felt would not have gloves for winter. Although the mittens were donated anonymously, news of the act of kindness soon spread. With the permission of school officials, the woman who made and donated the mittens was revealed as Mrs. Ruby Moore of Mattoon. The kind-hearted woman said she got the idea a year ago when she read about a woman in New York who had done it for children there. Her project began just after Christmas 1969 and completed in April. She donated them near Thanksgiving, she said, as a way of thanking God for the many blessings bestowed on her.... MATTOON — Six Mattoon High School girls have been selected to serve as queens of the eighth annual Mattoon Holiday Basketball Classic to be held Dec. 26-30 at the MHS Gym. The girls, introduced at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn, are Janet Pickowitz, Rosemarie Heinz, Kathy Swanner, Jan Henderson, Holly Gibson and Dale Annis.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Members of Charleston's Water Study Committee questioned the need for an additional water source and learned more about Lincoln Prairie Water Co. Dick Sherman, committee chairman, and city Commissioner Gene Scholes both said they don't believe Charleston has a water supply problem. Last week, engineers who completed a study on Mattoon's water supply said that city has so much water it should consider selling some to Charleston. Lincoln Prairie representatives estimated it would cost Charleston approximately $17 million to secure a water line from Lake Shelbyville... MATTOON — Sports memorabilia, tools, hair care products, baseball and concert tickets and a flying lesson are among items up for bid at the 10th annual auction to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Coles County. The group hopes to bring in at least $5,000. The funds will be used in matching big brothers and big sisters with their smaller counterparts in Coles and Shelby counties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!