Glancing Back for Dec. 5

MATTOON — "Cold hands, warm heart" is an old saying. In Mattoon, it's "100 warm hands, one warm heart." Mittens, 50 pairs of them, were donated to the Mattoon school district for distribution among children who teachers felt would not have gloves for winter. Although the mittens were donated anonymously, news of the act of kindness soon spread. With the permission of school officials, the woman who made and donated the mittens was revealed as Mrs. Ruby Moore of Mattoon. The kind-hearted woman said she got the idea a year ago when she read about a woman in New York who had done it for children there. Her project began just after Christmas 1969 and completed in April. She donated them near Thanksgiving, she said, as a way of thanking God for the many blessings bestowed on her.... MATTOON — Six Mattoon High School girls have been selected to serve as queens of the eighth annual Mattoon Holiday Basketball Classic to be held Dec. 26-30 at the MHS Gym. The girls, introduced at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn, are Janet Pickowitz, Rosemarie Heinz, Kathy Swanner, Jan Henderson, Holly Gibson and Dale Annis.