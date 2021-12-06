Glancing Back for Dec. 6: Edgar passed over for U.S. Rep nod

100 years ago,

Dec. 6, 1921

CHARLESTON – At the annual meeting of the Coles County Farm Bureau on Saturday, the question of reducing corn acreage for 1922 was discussed from every angle. It was the general opinion that acreage of Indian corn should be materially reduced and that a heavier production in legumes should be the aim of every member. Townships met by units and elected directors as follows: Ashmore, E.E. Boyer; Charleston, L.E. Boyer; Oakland, John Dollar; Humboldt, Ed Niemeyer; Hutton, J.W. Davis; Lafayette, H.L. Reat; Mattoon, R.G. Riddle; Morgan, Dive Clark; Okaw, Harvey N. Ames; Paradise, R.E. Champion; Pleasant Grove, Ed Connell; and Seben Hickory, Joseph E. Gaiser. These directors will meet Dec. 9 to elect officers… MATTOON – The Mattoon Post Office is getting ready for the Christmas rush in the right way. The arrival yesterday of a one-ton commerce truck, equipped with a screen mail body for the parcel post deliveries, is one of the best signs that modernizing is taking on definite form. The truck went into service today and will be driven by either Charles Tripp or Charles Ellis… MATTOON – Twelve of the 2,500 children in the public and parochial grade schools of Mattoon are carriers of diphtheria germs, according to a report from the state health laboratories. Of the 12 Mattoon carriers reported, the Lowell School has the largest number, 5, with Lincoln School having three. There are two in Longfellow School and one each in the Bennett and Washington schools. Hawthorne and Columbian schools and St. Joseph’s parochial school were reported as free of carriers. The reported carriers will be removed from school. There are a reported 32 cases of diphtheria under quarantine.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – All sections of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center building fund campaign have been challenged to bring in more than $400,000 in pledges for the fourth general report to be held Tuesday evening. “We need to be well past the $2 million mark this week in order to be in sight of our $2.5 million goal,” said Melvin C. Lockard, general campaign chairman. According to early reports from campaign section leaders, a large volume of pledges is expected… CHARLESTON – James Edgar, 25, of Charleston yesterday lost a bid to become the Republican nominee for U.S. representative from the 22nd Congressional District. Robert Lamkin of Watson was unanimously endorsed by Republican county chairmen from the district to run against incumbent Democrat George Shipley of Olney. Edgar, now serving as administrative aide to W. Russell Arrington of Evanston, Illinois Senate minority leader, was supported by a group of Charleston leaders. Lamkin, a dairy farmer, was formerly a vice president of the Illinois Central Railroad… MATTOON – Three Boy Scouts of Mattoon yesterday received the highest award in scouting, the Eagle badge. In a ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church, receiving the Eagle Scout Award were Steve Rardin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Rardin; Ed Bunyard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bunyard; and Bryan Byars, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Byars. Scoutmaster Lawrence Ingle presented the awards. The boys each have completed seven years of scouting. Together, they have accumulated 76 merit badges.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON – A zoning ordinance that regulates the location of adult businesses in Charleston was passed by the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning last night. The ordinance will be forwarded to the City Council for approval. If approved by the council, the ordinance will require the owner of an adult business, such as adult book store, adult movies and adult gift shops, obtain a conditional use permit meaning such business is in an area zoned for industrial use and be 1,000 feet from schools, day cares, churches, funeral homes, government buildings, liquor stores, parks and residences… CHARLESTON - Slick conditions were a bigger problem than accumulation with the first meaningful snowfall of the season yesterday. Local weather observer Dalias Price said Charleston got about 2.5 inches of snow. CIPS reported about 4.5 inches of snow in Mattoon. Slick conditions resulted in a spate of fender benders and one injury accident. Two women were treated and released from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after the driver lost control of a van on County Road 1200N, about a mile east of Dorans.

