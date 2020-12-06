Glancing Back for Dec. 6

MATTOON — Five toys seem to be especially big sellers this Christmas shopping season. For little girls, the Holiday Barbie and Teacher Barbie are hot items, said Josh Farmer, a Kmart employee. Farmer said Cross Cross Crash, a Hot Wheels product, seems to be popular with young boys. The Tonka Sky Patrol Helicopter also has been hard to find due to its popularity. For adults, books such as "Return With Honor," about downed Air Force pilot Scott O'Grady, and Colin Powell's "My American Journey" are popular along with "Five Days in Paris" by Danielle Steel, and "Lost World," a sequel to "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton... PESOTUM — A bomb scare closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 for nearly four hours yesterday morning. According to Illinois State Police, a trooper stopped to check on an abandoned pickup truck at 4:25 a.m. about 30 miles north of Mattoon. The trooper spotted a box in the passenger side of the truck with a note at the top stating "Armed Bomb." The interstate was immediately closed and traffic diverted to the Monticello Road. The University of Illinois bomb squad was called. No bomb was located. The truck belongs to a Rantoul man who said he placed the note on his tool box at work and forgot to remove it.