Glancing Back for Dec. 6

100 years ago,
Dec. 6, 1920
MATTOON — Miss Margaret Votaw began her duties as a visiting nurse for the Mattoon school children. She works six days each week, for unlike school teachers, she has no holiday or Saturdays, just a month's vacation during summer. One of Miss Votaw's duties is to visit the homes of children absent from school. In the first month she made 187 visits in the homes of 97 different families. She made 40 school visits. Miss Votaw visits mothers on Saturday mornings and works at the Mattoon Health Center Saturday afternoons. The purpose is to keep pupils' attendance at 100 percent where possible and to exclude promptly all who show evidence of communicable disease... TRILLA — Simon Oliver Beals, a veteran of the Civil War and a lifelong resident of the Trilla area, passed away at his home Saturday night. Mr. Beals was born on a farm near Trilla on Jan. 16, 1844. Mr. Beals married Sarah M. Bresee on Feb. 28, 1864, while on furlough during the war. Mr. Beals was a member of the 123rd Regiment, Illinois Infantry, enlisting in the service in 1862. He served during the remainder of the war. A farmer, Mr. Beals is survived by his widow, three sons and one daughter.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Five toys seem to be especially big sellers this Christmas shopping season. For little girls, the Holiday Barbie and Teacher Barbie are hot items, said Josh Farmer, a Kmart employee. Farmer said Cross Cross Crash, a Hot Wheels product, seems to be popular with young boys. The Tonka Sky Patrol Helicopter also has been hard to find due to its popularity. For adults, books such as "Return With Honor," about downed Air Force pilot Scott O'Grady, and Colin Powell's "My American Journey" are popular along with "Five Days in Paris" by Danielle Steel, and "Lost World," a sequel to "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton... PESOTUM — A bomb scare closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 for nearly four hours yesterday morning. According to Illinois State Police, a trooper stopped to check on an abandoned pickup truck at 4:25 a.m. about 30 miles north of Mattoon. The trooper spotted a box in the passenger side of the truck with a note at the top stating "Armed Bomb." The interstate was immediately closed and traffic diverted to the Monticello Road. The University of Illinois bomb squad was called. No bomb was located. The truck belongs to a Rantoul man who said he placed the note on his tool box at work and forgot to remove it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!