Glancing Back for Dec. 7: Charleston businesses, points of interest highlighted in game

100 years ago,

Dec. 7, 1921

MATTOON — A request by Police Magistrate Boruff to the Mattoon City Council that he be permitted to call in Justice of the Peace James J. Ashworth to serve as acting magistrate during any absence of Magistrate Boruff was rejected by a vote of 8-3. Following the vote Mayor Kizer said it was immaterial to him who the council wished to serve as acting magistrate but that some good man was needed to aid police in enforcing the ordinances of the city. City Attorney Hannah told council members that it makes no difference what steps the council might take, the police magistrate is empowered by law to call in whomever he might see fit to aid him in his duties… CHARLESTON — The comrades of the Charleston Post, Grand Army of the Republic, met Monday and elected officers for the coming year. Scott Cooper was re-elected commander; T.D. Colvin, senior vice commander; G.A. Johns, junior vice commander; J.W. Reynolds, sergeant; D.R. Graves, chaplain; Thomas Patterson, officer of the day; Richard Hampton, outer guard; R.P. Hackett and W.G. Armstrong were elected delegates to the state encampment.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Lt. Gov. Paul Simon made a campaign stop in Mattoon today in his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. Simon, from Makanda, was in the city with Neil Hartigan, 33, of Chicago, who has been named by slatemakers as the lieutenant governor nominee. Simon will be opposed in the Democratic primary by Dan Walker of Chicago. In an interview, Simon said there should be uniform requirements in Illinois for voter registration of students and non-students. In general, he said, people who are eligible should be encouraged to vote… MATTOON — Saturday in Milwaukee, 7-year-old Chuck Sherline of Mattoon won the national championship of the Pass, Dribble and Shoot Contest, 6- to 7-year-old division, sponsored by Sandy’s restaurants chain. In outpointing five other finalists in his division, Chuck achieved perfect scores in passing and shooting, and won the dribbling event by one-half a second. The Mr. and Mrs. Al Sherline family also attended the Milwaukee Bucks-Cincinnati Royals NBA game on Friday plus the Bucks and Chicago Bulls game on Saturday… MATTOON — Lester K. Ketler of Indianapolis has been named manager of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, effective Jan. 3. He replaces Jerry Biggs, who announced his resignation on Nov. 23. Ketler has been employed for the past 17 years by Inland Container Corp. He held positions of manager of international operations, personnel and public relations manager as well as division general manager of the corrugated shipping crate firm.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The U.S. Postal Service will have a temporary post office at the Cross County Mall this holiday season. The post office hours there will be the same as the mall hours. The office will be a full-service post office, selling stamps, money orders, philatelic items and boxes. T-shirts, umbrellas, a cooler and a mint set will be given away in a drawing on Christmas Eve. Register at the mall post office…. CHARLESTON — The official game of “Charleston” will be offered for advance sale by the Charleston Lions Club. The game is based on Monopoly, but features Charleston businesses and points of interest. Orders must be made by Jan. 15. The games will be available for delivery in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0