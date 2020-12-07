Glancing Back for Dec. 7

MATTOON — Floyd Bliss and James Karney of Mattoon, two school boys in the eighth grade, tried to enlist in the Navy last week through C.C.L. Dahl, in charge of the Mattoon recruiting station. The boys got by the local agent and were furnished transportation to Peoria and another recruiting station. The boys made a favorable impression and both passed the physical examination. Meanwhile, their friends had heard of the enlistment and word was sent that the boys were but 15 years of age, too young for enlistment without parental consent. The boys were returned to Mattoon where both are pupils at the Longfellow School... MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad ran a special train for employees in Indianapolis Sunday for an entertainment and safety rally at the English Opera House. Employees and families attending from Mattoon departments included Mr. and Mrs. William Miller, Charles Morgan, Jo Davis, George L. Thomas, H.L. True, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Chesley, Ed Oliver, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Shook, Arthur Shook, William Rose and Mr. and Mrs. James Rose.