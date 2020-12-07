Glancing Back for Dec. 7

100 years ago,
Dec. 7, 1920
MATTOON — Floyd Bliss and James Karney of Mattoon, two school boys in the eighth grade, tried to enlist in the Navy last week through C.C.L. Dahl, in charge of the Mattoon recruiting station. The boys got by the local agent and were furnished transportation to Peoria and another recruiting station. The boys made a favorable impression and both passed the physical examination. Meanwhile, their friends had heard of the enlistment and word was sent that the boys were but 15 years of age, too young for enlistment without parental consent. The boys were returned to Mattoon where both are pupils at the Longfellow School... MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad ran a special train for employees in Indianapolis Sunday for an entertainment and safety rally at the English Opera House. Employees and families attending from Mattoon departments included Mr. and Mrs. William Miller, Charles Morgan, Jo Davis, George L. Thomas, H.L. True, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Chesley, Ed Oliver, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Shook, Arthur Shook, William Rose and Mr. and Mrs. James Rose.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Police today arrested Cecil Tomer, 51, of Mattoon, a convicted burglar who escaped Thursday while visiting with his parents at their home in Mattoon. Mattoon Police Chief Robert Plummer said Tomer was arrested about 11 a.m. at the Illinois Central Railroad station. Plummer said police received an anonymous phone call that Tomer had just gotten off a southbound Illinois Central train. Plummer said Tomer offered no resistance and was not armed... CHARLESTON — Jerry Bennett is expected to be named the new executive secretary of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce. Bennett, 31, an insurance agent, is president of the Chamber board of directors. A source said Bennett is expected to be named to succeed William O. Browning, whose resignation is to take effect Dec. 15. Thirty-seven people have applied for the open position. Bennett is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Bennett of Charleston. He is a graduate of Charleston High School and attended Eastern Illinois University.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — Betty Coffrin said local governments need some input on state mandates they feel are too restrictive, and the process should be more accessible. Coffrin, Coles County clerk, recently was appointed to the five-member State Mandates Board of Review, which is supposed to help the Illinois Legislature understand how mandates affect local governments. Gov. Jim Edgar appoints three members to the board and Comptroller Loleta Didrickson the other two... CHARLESTON — A recent increase in the sale price of farm land was apparent at an auction yesterday, according to the auctioneer. Mike Stanfield of Stanfield Auction Co. said 80 acres of land north of Charleston sold for $2,970 an acre, the highest price he has seen in recent months. A single buyer purchased two 40-acre tracts located east of Illinois Route 130 about three miles north of Charleston. Recent sales in Coles County brought prices of $2,600 and $2,700, he said.
