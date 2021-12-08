Glancing Back for Dec. 8: Mattoon grad on cover of Golf Digest

MATTOON – There has been no indication received by either of the railway ticket offices of Mattoon that there would be any reduction in railroad fares for Christmas travelers this year. Those travelers that start their journeyings before Jan. 1 will not have the advantage of removal of the war-time tax on railway tickets, as this measure does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 1922. Information from the ticket offices is that Christmas travel will be rather heavy this year… NEOGA – Fire was discovered in the workshop of F.B. Swengel’s furniture store Tuesday morning. It was the result of an overheated stove in which a fire had just been built and caught somewhere in the loft of the workroom. The fire department responded quickly and succeeded in putting out the flames. Fire and water damage is estimated at about $700… MATTOON – Members of the Lawrence Riddle Post of the American Legion met this week and elected officers. Dr. Paul M. Hardinger was elected post commander and J.E. Strong was elected vice commander. Other officers are Herbert Walsh, adjutant; Edward Henneke, chaplain; Newton McVey, sergeant at arms; and George Franklin, historian. Elected to the board of directors were Dr. B.D. Parrish, Charles H. Fletcher and Dr. E.E. Richardson.