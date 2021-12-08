 Skip to main content
Glancing Back for Dec. 8: Mattoon grad on cover of Golf Digest

100 years ago,

Dec. 8, 1921

MATTOON – There has been no indication received by either of the railway ticket offices of Mattoon that there would be any reduction in railroad fares for Christmas travelers this year. Those travelers that start their journeyings before Jan. 1 will not have the advantage of removal of the war-time tax on railway tickets, as this measure does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 1922. Information from the ticket offices is that Christmas travel will be rather heavy this year… NEOGA – Fire was discovered in the workshop of F.B. Swengel’s furniture store Tuesday morning. It was the result of an overheated stove in which a fire had just been built and caught somewhere in the loft of the workroom. The fire department responded quickly and succeeded in putting out the flames. Fire and water damage is estimated at about $700… MATTOON – Members of the Lawrence Riddle Post of the American Legion met this week and elected officers. Dr. Paul M. Hardinger was elected post commander and J.E. Strong was elected vice commander. Other officers are Herbert Walsh, adjutant; Edward Henneke, chaplain; Newton McVey, sergeant at arms; and George Franklin, historian. Elected to the board of directors were Dr. B.D. Parrish, Charles H. Fletcher and Dr. E.E. Richardson.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Pledges for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive rose to $2,059,863, or 82.4 percent of the $2.5 million goal, yesterday. The fourth general report for the fund campaign saw the total of pledges swell by $265,778 in the in-industry plant section, making a total of $325,191 to the section. Linda Lee Fletcher, reporting for the professional aides section of the business division, reported the section has reached 143 percent of its goal, or $17,000, on a $12,000 goal. … MATTOON – Steve Newgent, a 25-year-old Mattoon High School graduate, was on the cover of the November edition of Golf Digest. Newgent, son of Jack Newgent and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Newgent of Mattoon, is the director of golf at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., where the Disney World Open tournament was completed Monday. Newgent is a graduate of the University of Florida and held several golf course positions before being appointed to the Disney World post in July 1970. Jack Nicklaus won this weekend’s first Disney World Open… MATTOON – Bill Brandvold, drive chairman of the Mattoon United Fund campaign, has reported that the goal of $82,334 has been has been exceeded by $1,904.97. “Again, this proves to me that the citizens of the community will come forward when the chips are down,” Brandvold said. Ten divisions of the drive exceeded their pledge goals.

25 years ago, 1996

Sunday. No paper.

