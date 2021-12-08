Glancing Back for Dec. 8: Mattoon grad on cover of Golf Digest

100 years ago,
Dec. 8, 1921
MATTOON – There has been no indication received by either of the railway ticket offices of Mattoon that there would be any reduction in railroad fares for Christmas travelers this year. Those travelers that start their journeyings before Jan. 1 will not have the advantage of removal of the war-time tax on railway tickets, as this measure does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 1922. Information from the ticket offices is that Christmas travel will be rather heavy this year… NEOGA – Fire was discovered in the workshop of F.B. Swengel’s furniture store Tuesday morning. It was the result of an overheated stove in which a fire had just been built and caught somewhere in the loft of the workroom. The fire department responded quickly and succeeded in putting out the flames. Fire and water damage is estimated at about $700… MATTOON – Members of the Lawrence Riddle Post of the American Legion met this week and elected officers. Dr. Paul M. Hardinger was elected post commander and J.E. Strong was elected vice commander. Other officers are Herbert Walsh, adjutant; Edward Henneke, chaplain; Newton McVey, sergeant at arms; and George Franklin, historian. Elected to the board of directors were Dr. B.D. Parrish, Charles H. Fletcher and Dr. E.E. Richardson.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON – Pledges for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center fund drive rose to $2,059,863, or 82.4 percent of the $2.5 million goal, yesterday. The fourth general report for the fund campaign saw the total of pledges swell by $265,778 in the in-industry plant section, making a total of $325,191 to the section. Linda Lee Fletcher, reporting for the professional aides section of the business division, reported the section has reached 143 percent of its goal, or $17,000, on a $12,000 goal. … MATTOON – Steve Newgent, a 25-year-old Mattoon High School graduate, was on the cover of the November edition of Golf Digest. Newgent, son of Jack Newgent and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Newgent of Mattoon, is the director of golf at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., where the Disney World Open tournament was completed Monday. Newgent is a graduate of the University of Florida and held several golf course positions before being appointed to the Disney World post in July 1970. Jack Nicklaus won this weekend’s first Disney World Open… MATTOON – Bill Brandvold, drive chairman of the Mattoon United Fund campaign, has reported that the goal of $82,334 has been has been exceeded by $1,904.97. “Again, this proves to me that the citizens of the community will come forward when the chips are down,” Brandvold said. Ten divisions of the drive exceeded their pledge goals.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.
Decade by decade: The most storied golfers in PGA history
1920s: Walter Hagen
No one golfer had nearly as much success in the 1920s than Walter Hagen. Hagen was a force in nearly every tournament he participated in, winning four Open Championships in the ‘20s. He would win the PGA Championship a total of five times, a number that’s only matched by Jack Nicklaus. Hagen’s 11 major wins are the third most all-time, only trailing Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
1930s: Gene Sarazen
Winner of the 1935 Masters, Gene Sarazen would add three more major wins in the 1930s. He took home the US Open and Open Championship in 1932 and won the PGA Championship a year later. Also in 1932, Sarazen was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, becoming the first golfer ever to win the award. His most notable moment came in the ‘35 Masters, when Sarazen hit the “shot heard around the world” and holded a 4-wood from 235 yards out for a double eagle, tying him with Craig Wood on the 15th hole.
1940s: Byron Nelson
In 1945, Byron Nelson put together one of the more dominant single-year campaigns in the history of golf. Nelson had 18 total wins and 11 in a row, while also having seven second place finishes. He won back-to-back AP male Athlete of the Year awards between 1944-45 and had 38 PGA tour wins total in the 1940s. Nelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
1950s: Sam Snead
Given the nickname “The Slammer” for his strength of shots, Sam Snead dominated the sport of golf for multiple decades, with his strongest being the 1950s. Snead totaled 25 PGA Tour wins during this time, while also winning two Masters tournaments and one PGA Championship in ‘51. On his career, Snead’s 82 Tour wins rank as the most all-time, three ahead of Tiger Woods’ second most 79.
1960s: Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer became one of the biggest stars in the history in golf with his fierce personality and incredible success in some of the sport’s biggest tournaments. Between 1960-69, Palmer earned an outstanding three Masters victories as well as two Open Championships. He was named the player of the year in both ‘60 and ‘62. Still to this day, Palmer’s charismatic style is cherished among all fans, with everything from tournaments to even drinks being named after the golf legend.
1970s: Jack Nicklaus
Widely regarded as the greatest player in all of professional golf, Jack Nicklaus’ most dominant decade came in the 1970s. Nicklaus was the winner of two Masters tournaments (‘72, ‘75) and Open Championships (‘70, ‘78), one US Open (‘72), and three PGA Championships (‘71, ‘73, ‘75). No golfer has more total major wins than Nicklaus’ 18, Masters wins than his six, or US Open’s than his four (where he is joint top).
1980s: Tom Watson
Tom Watson’s reign of dominance began in 1980, when he became the first (in a single season) to earn $500,000 in prize money. After this, he went on to challenge Jack Nicklaus’ legacy at the top of the professional golf industry. Watson won three Open Championships (‘80, ‘82, ‘83), had 13 PGA Tour wins, won one Masters (‘81), and one US Open (‘82). In his sole US Open win, Watson defeated Nicklaus at Pebble Beach to prevent his rival from winning a record fifth US Open.
1990s: Nick Price
In a decade without any true stars, Zimbabwe’s Nick Price reigns as the period’s strongest golfer. His first major win in the United States came in 1992, when Price won the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. In 1994, he became the first golfer to win the Open and PGA Championships back-to-back. Across the 10 year period, Price tallied 13 PGA Tour wins and 11 top 10 finishes in major play.
2000s: Tiger Woods
It’s up for debate over whether or not Tiger’s run in the 2000s was the most dominant in not just all of golf, but in the history of sports as a whole. He won three Masters, U.S. Open’s, Open Championships, and PGA Championships between 2000-09. Woods is now near (if not on) the top of most professional golf records, including being the only golfer with multiple major wins in two consecutive years (‘05, ‘06).
2010s: Rory McIlroy
Despite not collecting a major win since 2014, Rory McIlroy still remains at the top of the list for the ‘10s thanks to his magical start to the decade. McIlroy has 14 PGA Tour wins in the last eight years, and has won two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open, and one Open Championship. His last win in a major tournament was in the PGA Championship in August of 2014, where he defeated Phil Mickelson by just one stroke.