Glancing Back for Dec. 8

MATTOON — The report of Miss Bertha Ozee, community nurse, for the month of November, filed with Mrs. G.W. Tetley, president of the Health Center and chairman of the Red Cross Committee, shows that 78 families were visited, 287 sick calls made and 26 business calls. Three homes had laundry fumigated where quarantine for infectious diseases was in effect. One home was fumigated following an infection of diphtheria. Two children were taken to the Cunningham Orphanage in Urbana... MATTOON — Yardmaster O.E. Haettinger of the Illinois Central Railroad, along with Chief Clerk Wood, is working in the new yardmaster's office with a great deal of pride in their sumptuous quarters, after seven years of cramped office space. Four telephones, each having direct long distance connections, improve service of the office. The touch of a button gives Champaign, Chicago or any of the works from Mattoon to Evansville connection with the yardmaster. A room is being fitted in which there will be continuous telegraph service.