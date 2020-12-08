Glancing Back for Dec. 8

100 years ago,
Dec. 8, 1920
MATTOON — The report of Miss Bertha Ozee, community nurse, for the month of November, filed with Mrs. G.W. Tetley, president of the Health Center and chairman of the Red Cross Committee, shows that 78 families were visited, 287 sick calls made and 26 business calls. Three homes had laundry fumigated where quarantine for infectious diseases was in effect. One home was fumigated following an infection of diphtheria. Two children were taken to the Cunningham Orphanage in Urbana... MATTOON — Yardmaster O.E. Haettinger of the Illinois Central Railroad, along with Chief Clerk Wood, is working in the new yardmaster's office with a great deal of pride in their sumptuous quarters, after seven years of cramped office space. Four telephones, each having direct long distance connections, improve service of the office. The touch of a button gives Champaign, Chicago or any of the works from Mattoon to Evansville connection with the yardmaster. A room is being fitted in which there will be continuous telegraph service.
50 years ago, 1970
SULLIVAN — In a surprise move, Charles B. Shuman of Sullivan announced yesterday that he was stepping down as president of the 2-million-member American Farm Bureau Federation. Shuman, who has headed the nationwide organization since 1954, made the announcement at the end of his annual address to the Farm Bureau's annual meeting being held in Houston. The resignation is effective Thursday. Shuman grew up on the family farm near Sullivan. He was elected president of the Moultrie County and Illinois Agricultural Association before his national election in 1954... ARCOLA — The Soil Enrichment Materials Corp. is in the process of shipping 375,000 tons of treated waste from the Stickney plant of the Metropolitan Sanitary District of Greater Chicago to a sludge lagoon south of Arcola. Shipments of the sludge halted for the winter on Nov. 21 but will resume in March. The shipment of the 375,000 tons of treated waste is about two-thirds complete. The sludge is being applied on 155 acres in Douglas County owned by SEMCO.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — A Chicago printing company is purchasing the former Moore Business Forms plant. J.J. Collins, a family-owned business founded in 1878, does work similar to work done at Moore. The company serves customers throughout the country, with a main sales office in Chicago. Company President Jim Collins Sr. said about 20 current employees will come to Charleston. Eventual employment at the Charleston facility should be about 100, he said... CHARLESTON — Yesterday's snow was unexpected, but about on schedule. Local weather observer Dalias Price said even though snow wasn't in the forecast, snow usually can occur here anytime around Dec. 10, when the average temperature is 32 degrees. The Coles County area received about 2.5 inches of snow yesterday with another two to three inches expected today, Price said. The average snowfall for December is about 4 inches.
