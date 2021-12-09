Glancing Back for Dec. 9: More arrests in Mattoon car theft ring

100 years ago,
Dec. 9, 1921
MATTOON – There is very little corn remaining ungathered of this year’s crop in the western part of Coles County. It is estimated that less than 10 percent of this year’s crop is still in the fields. The lateness of harvesting corn is attributed to the fact that farmers in general have used less hired help. The two elevators in Mattoon report they have received about 75,000 bushels of corn. The majority of the corn received has been graded Class 4, which is somewhat unusual and disappointing. There was hope that corn in this section would grade no less than Class 3, with a good deal of Class 2 in it. … MATTOON – The arrest of two more men, Virgil Willingham of Charleston and Clyde Spunge of Paris, brings to six the total number of arrests of men suspected of being connected with the big automobile theft gang that has reaped a rich harvest in stolen cars in the Mattoon area for the last six months. The arrests of Willingham and Spunge followed soon after they are said to have stolen a Ford in Marshall. The two men were caught in Ames, Iowa, and brought back to Marshall yesterday. Rumors from the state’s attorney’s office and from police headquarters are that arrests of four more men connected with the same gang are expected… MATTOON – Vandals broke into the Church of the Immaculate Conception sometime overnight and secured gold articles valued at about $500. The articles taken were two gold ciboriums, used in giving communion; a luna, which is a glass case with a gold rim; and the gold case for the luna. The articles were taken from the tabernacle on the main altar. Money also was taken from the “poor box, which was thought to contain about $3.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON – Harry Grafton, Coles County circuit clerk, registered 15 of 27 college students who applied yesterday during the first day of a two-day voter registration drive sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union. The main criteria used by Grafton in determining student voter eligibility in Coles County was whether or not a student was financially dependent on his or her parents. According to Grafton, “a person must be entirely free of any parental control to be a permanent resident of a place.” Approximately 150 Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College students went to the courthouse yesterday to register… CHARLESTON – Police in Charleston expect outdoor Christmas decorations to disappear at an increasing rate over the next few weeks as the result of theft and vandalism. A police officer said the department already has received “four or five” reports of Christmas decorations and lights being taken. The officer said police usually see eight to 10 thefts a day in the weeks leading to Christmas.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University President David Jorns told more than 600 graduating students yesterday to embrace lives full of change, challenges and upheaval. “May you live in interesting times,” Jorns said. A mundane life with quiet routine could lead to “the evil of intolerance,” he added. Jorns told graduates that often a threat to routine can lead to insecurity and fear. “We become susceptible to intolerance, bigotry and prejudice and begin to see our fellow human beings as the very devil, because we are narrow, trapped and ignorant. Educated men and women, he added, know that difference is not a threat to their safety… MATTOON – One by one their names were read, followed by the chime of a bell. Heads bowed, candles in hand, families stood as the name of their child was called. About 100 bereaved parents and family members gathered yesterday afternoon at Broadway Community Church in Mattoon for a Memorial Candle Service to remember their sons and daughters during the holidays. Jackie Cargo, who lost a son in 1990, works with the Central Illinois Bereaved Parents Support Group and has been organizing the local candle service since 1994.