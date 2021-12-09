Glancing Back for Dec. 9: More arrests in Mattoon car theft ring

MATTOON – There is very little corn remaining ungathered of this year’s crop in the western part of Coles County. It is estimated that less than 10 percent of this year’s crop is still in the fields. The lateness of harvesting corn is attributed to the fact that farmers in general have used less hired help. The two elevators in Mattoon report they have received about 75,000 bushels of corn. The majority of the corn received has been graded Class 4, which is somewhat unusual and disappointing. There was hope that corn in this section would grade no less than Class 3, with a good deal of Class 2 in it. … MATTOON – The arrest of two more men, Virgil Willingham of Charleston and Clyde Spunge of Paris, brings to six the total number of arrests of men suspected of being connected with the big automobile theft gang that has reaped a rich harvest in stolen cars in the Mattoon area for the last six months. The arrests of Willingham and Spunge followed soon after they are said to have stolen a Ford in Marshall. The two men were caught in Ames, Iowa, and brought back to Marshall yesterday. Rumors from the state’s attorney’s office and from police headquarters are that arrests of four more men connected with the same gang are expected… MATTOON – Vandals broke into the Church of the Immaculate Conception sometime overnight and secured gold articles valued at about $500. The articles taken were two gold ciboriums, used in giving communion; a luna, which is a glass case with a gold rim; and the gold case for the luna. The articles were taken from the tabernacle on the main altar. Money also was taken from the “poor box, which was thought to contain about $3.