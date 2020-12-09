Glancing Back for Dec. 9

CHARLESTON — Ernest Decker, aged 19 years, of Charleston will file this week a petition with the state board of pardons in which he will ask that he be given his freedom on parole or a pardon. The petition bears the signatures of more than 75 people supporting Decker's plea. More than a year ago Decker was arrested on a charge of stealing a half a bushel of corn having a value of $1. Following his guilty plea and sentence, Decker was under the impression he was to serve 12 months in a state prison. However, under a new law, a judge or jury does not fix the sentence, this being done by a state board. At a recent meeting of this state board, Decker's term of imprisonment was fixed at 10 years... MATTOON — One hundred years ago, a ribbon trail, weed grown, rutted and grim, stretched across the Illinois prairies, beckoning a few hardy adventurers on to St. Louis and the unknown west. Today two-thirds of that 160-mile "national road" is paved with permanent concrete. Sixteen gaps still remain. The trail is paved from Terre Haute across the state line to Marshall. Then comes a gap to Martinsville. From Martinsville, paving has been completed nearly to Greenup. Then comes a gap through Montrose. New paving begins again in Teutopolis and continues through Altamont, St. Elmo and Brownstown. The work can hardly be completed before late fall next year.