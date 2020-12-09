Glancing Back for Dec. 9

100 years ago,
Dec. 9, 1920
CHARLESTON — Ernest Decker, aged 19 years, of Charleston will file this week a petition with the state board of pardons in which he will ask that he be given his freedom on parole or a pardon. The petition bears the signatures of more than 75 people supporting Decker's plea. More than a year ago Decker was arrested on a charge of stealing a half a bushel of corn having a value of $1. Following his guilty plea and sentence, Decker was under the impression he was to serve 12 months in a state prison. However, under a new law, a judge or jury does not fix the sentence, this being done by a state board. At a recent meeting of this state board, Decker's term of imprisonment was fixed at 10 years... MATTOON — One hundred years ago, a ribbon trail, weed grown, rutted and grim, stretched across the Illinois prairies, beckoning a few hardy adventurers on to St. Louis and the unknown west. Today two-thirds of that 160-mile "national road" is paved with permanent concrete. Sixteen gaps still remain. The trail is paved from Terre Haute across the state line to Marshall. Then comes a gap to Martinsville. From Martinsville, paving has been completed nearly to Greenup. Then comes a gap through Montrose. New paving begins again in Teutopolis and continues through Altamont, St. Elmo and Brownstown. The work can hardly be completed before late fall next year.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — One way to measure a society is by the treatment they accord those less fortunate than those in the mainstream of society, said David Schnorf, program director for Coles County Association for the Retarded, in a speech to the High 12 Club yesterday. "Using this measure, we can rate Coles County high," Schnorf said. Coles is following the national trend of bringing mentally handicapped individuals to their home communities and out of large state hospitals. Schnorf said fewer than 20 patients remain in state hospitals. He said there are between 1,400 and 1,500 mentally handicapped in the county... CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff Paul Smith has made arrangements to lodge female prisoners in the Vermilion County jail at Danville on a temporary basis. Smith said he took the action because there are no female matrons at the Coles County jail. This week, Deputy Sheriff Max Robison transferred the three women prisoners to Danville. The local jail is currently being inspected by the Illinois Department of Corrections to determine if it meets state standards.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Construction of a new intersection on Mattoon's east side will begin in January. The intersection will be on Illinois Route 16 just east of the Kmart/Walmart intersection for easier access to the Hampton Inn, currently being built, and other potential businesses. Commissioner Bill Wright said the $833,000 cost will be shared by Mattoon, Illinois Department of Transportation and property developers Beverly Swords and Ken McFall... LERNA — With about three weeks left in the year, folks at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site might be wishing 1995 wouldn't end. Despite a miserably hot summer, attendance at the site has exceeded the 1994 total. More than 111,000 people have visited the home of Abraham Lincoln's father and stepmother this year through November. There were 103,000 visitors in 1994. Site Superintendent Tom Vance said about 3,000 to 4,000 more visitors are anticipated this month.
