Glancing Back for Feb. 1: People risk lives to save numerous vehicles from burning Shelbyville garage

100 years ago,

Feb. 1, 1922

MATTOON – Botulism, or a disease of a kindred nature, continues to exact its daily toll Coles County livestock, particularly horses, according to reports coming from all over the county. It has been estimated that at least 100 Coles County horses have died in the past few months as a result of the disease. A local veterinarian stated that veterinarians and stock specialists of the state, wherever the disease made an appearance, had not as yet been able to determine definitely whether it was botulism. It is reported that the present epidemic of the disease was prevalent in the winter of 1914-15 and resulted in a greater number of fatalities to livestock… SHELBYVILLE – The M.O. Finks garage in Shelbyville was damaged by fire yesterday afternoon and at least 14 vehicles were burned, entailing a loss of approximately $45,000. There were more than 60 automobiles in the garage when the fire was discovered. Many of the cars were saved from destruction by people who risked their lives in entering the building. The fire started in the paint shop in the rear of the garage. In a few minutes the entire building was a cauldron of seething flames. This garage was built in 1918 following the destruction by fire of an earlier garage on Jan. 3 of that year. At that time 64 automobiles burned.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Lake Land College tree-planting project recently was rejuvenated with a donation of more than 65 trees from Robert Kovack and Sam Owen. Both Kovack and Owen are employees of Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. The selection of trees included 11 varieties. Roy Culp, chairman of the Lake Land life science department, supervised digging and replanting of the trees by the college custodial staff. Culp said the trees, valued at about $600, were good specimens and would be an important addition to the extensive plantings on Lake Land’s campus. He estimated there are now more than 2,500 trees and shrubs planted on the campus… CHARLESTON – The American Civil Liberties Union plans to challenge a policy by the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities affecting Eastern Illinois University that requires all students under the age of 21 to live in university-approved housing. An ACLU official said the organization contends it is unconstitutional for the Board of Governors to abridge students’ freedom of choice in housing without compelling reasons. The ACLU maintains the BOG has no compelling reason… MATTOON – George M. Moritz of Mattoon, representative and field underwriter for Mutual of New York insurance company, has earned the firm’s “Man of the Year” award. The honor is bestowed annually on the agent who in all-around activity and achievement has contributed to the company’s growth and success. A longtime member of Mutual of New York’s President’s Council, Moritz was elected to the company’s Hall of Game last September.

25 years ago, 1997

CHRISMAN – State Sen. Harry “Babe” Woodyard, a voice for Illinois farmers in the Illinois Legislature for almost two decades, died yesterday. He was 66. The Republican from Chrisman in Edgar County represented the Coles County area as state senator and served as state representative earlier. Woodyard had been suffering from an aortic aneurysm — a weak spot in the body’s main artery. He underwent five hours of emergency surgery in Chicago on Jan. 7. Gov. Jim Edgar of Charleston said he and Woodyard had been friends for more than 20 years. Woodyard succeeded Edgar as state representative in 1979… MATTOON – Lake Land College continues to be the first college choice among district high school graduates who are college bound. Fifty-three percent of in-district high school graduates go to college, said Larry Larvick, vice president for student services at Lake Land. Of that group, 67 percent go to Lake Land. Newton had the highest percentage of graduates who enrolled, at 65.2 percent. Effingham High School had the largest number enroll at Lake Land with 84 of 202 graduates, with Mattoon second, at 71 of 236, and Charleston third, with 49 of 194 graduates.

