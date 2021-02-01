Glancing Back for Feb. 1

100 years ago,
Feb. 1, 1921
SPRINGFIELD — Charles Adkins, outgoing state director of agriculture, has announced the names of the 83 county agriculture directors in Illinois. Among them, Melvin Thomas was re-appointed adviser for Coles County. The salaries range from $3,000 a year in the smaller counties to $5,000 in the larger sections. Each appointee must show that he is a graduate of a recognized agricultural college and has had at least five years' experience in farming. Other appointed advisers include C.H. Belting, Shelby County; T.W. Garrett, Douglas County; H.J. Rucker, Effingham County; and A.L. Higgins, Moultrie County... MATTOON — The boys of the Mattoon Fire Department are waging a war to the death of the rats of City Hall. Eleven rats were caught last night and only three of them were small enough to squeeze between the strained wires of the trap. This morning, armed with R.E. Booher's terrier, the rats were exterminated by the dog. There are hundreds of rats in City Hall. They are bold and predatory.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The second annual AFS Weekend, sponsored by the Mattoon chapter of the high school exchange student program, was held this weekend. The 17 AFS students who are staying in various Illinois communities, stayed with local families for the weekend. The students were treated to a group dinner at a local restaurant by the Mattoon Association of Commerce and to bowling by the Mattoon Bowl. The students attended the MHS basketball game Friday night and then had a pizza party provided by local host families. A final party was held Saturday night in the First Methodist Church building... CHARLESTON — The first Miss Black EIU Pageant will be held at Eastern Illinois University on Feb. 14. The Afro-American Association, headed by Robert Perry of Urbana, is sponsor. Perry said 21 women have entered the pageant. Perry said the pageant will be an expression of "the love and admiration black men at Eastern hold for the black women." Perry said black faculty and administration will be the judges.
25 years ago, 1996
SPRINGFIELD — Cities along some Illinois Amtrak routes, including Mattoon and Charleston, are being asked to consider helping with subsidies that could keep the trains running. A legislative task force looking at recommendations for four state-subsidized routes met yesterday with mayors and other representatives of affected communities in the state. One of the routes goes from Chicago to Carbondale daily with a stop in Mattoon. Gov. Jim Edgar is weighing whether to approve another $2.5 million state subsidy to maintain the service through June. Mattoon Mayor Wanda Ferguson said figures released at the meeting show $97,100 a year is needed for the Mattoon station... HILLSBORO — Convicted mass murderer Charles Fuller expressed remorse about his crimes yesterday and said he would be no threat to society if paroled. Fuller shot five children of the William and Lydia Cox family on April 27, 1968, outside their rural Mattoon farmhouse. He was an 18-year-old Mattoon High School senior. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms in prison of 70 to 99 years. Fuller needs the votes of seven of the 12 Prisoner Review Board members to be paroled. In the past he's received no votes for parole. A decision will be made within two weeks.