Glancing Back for Feb. 1

SPRINGFIELD — Cities along some Illinois Amtrak routes, including Mattoon and Charleston, are being asked to consider helping with subsidies that could keep the trains running. A legislative task force looking at recommendations for four state-subsidized routes met yesterday with mayors and other representatives of affected communities in the state. One of the routes goes from Chicago to Carbondale daily with a stop in Mattoon. Gov. Jim Edgar is weighing whether to approve another $2.5 million state subsidy to maintain the service through June. Mattoon Mayor Wanda Ferguson said figures released at the meeting show $97,100 a year is needed for the Mattoon station... HILLSBORO — Convicted mass murderer Charles Fuller expressed remorse about his crimes yesterday and said he would be no threat to society if paroled. Fuller shot five children of the William and Lydia Cox family on April 27, 1968, outside their rural Mattoon farmhouse. He was an 18-year-old Mattoon High School senior. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms in prison of 70 to 99 years. Fuller needs the votes of seven of the 12 Prisoner Review Board members to be paroled. In the past he's received no votes for parole. A decision will be made within two weeks.