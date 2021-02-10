Glancing Back for Feb. 10

100 years ago,
Feb. 10, 1921
SULLIVAN — As the 112th birthday of Abraham Lincoln approaches, there is one Illinois man who can observe the day as few others. He is William P. McGuire, a resident of Moultrie County, now 83 years of age. He was defended by Lincoln when tried on a charge of stealing negroes and was acquitted. Mr. McGuire was at the time only 14 years old and living at Brushy Fork, near the present town of Newman. A General Matson of Kentucky had brought slaves to work his land near Oakland, but sentiment against slavery was growing in the community. McGuire at the time was working for Madison Ashmore, who agreed to house the family of slaves named Bryant who wanted to escape Matson. Young McGuire took the slave family to Oakland where they were concealed in an outbuilding. It was young McGuire's task to take food to them. McGuire and Ashmore were arrested. Judge Harlan decided slavery did not exist in Illinois and the effect was to acquit all those who aided in the escape of the negroes... MATTOON — A fire in the Melvin Henton home in North Okaw Township following an explosion caused by acetylene gas nearly eight years ago, is recalled by the discovery a few days ago of a ring lost at that time. In the accident, three people were killed. The ring was found in the barnyard where it had been waiting all these years for a discoverer, who came in the person of a hired man working on the place. The ring belonged to Miss Berdina Henton, now Mrs. Daley.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — An official damage estimate had not yet been made this morning in connection with the explosion and fire which burned one man and destroyed Scott's Garage on North 11th Street yesterday. Observers believe total damage could exceed $20,000. Two cars and a pickup truck were destroyed. Reported in fair condition today at Mattoon Memorial Hospital was Leland Knollenberg of Humboldt, who suffered severe burns on the face and wrist. Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars said Knollenberg apparently was working on a pickup truck when some gasoline fell onto a "trouble light" and ignited. The garage is owned by Clarence and Charles Scott... CHARLESTON — Dalias Price, assistant Charleston Township supervisor, was elected chairman of the Coles County Board of Supervisors yesterday by unanimous vote. Price is a member of the geology/geography department faculty at Eastern Illinois University and serves as the local weather observer. Keith D. Branson, Mattoon Township supervisor, was elected chairman pro tem. Everett L. Green of Mattoon is outgoing supervisor. All three are Democrats.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Icenogle's grocery store, "the last of the little ones," will close its doors on Feb. 17. Linda Coverstone, co-owner of Icenogle's with her daughter, Cathy Morris, said at one time there were something like 83 small grocery stores in the area. "We're the last of the little ones," she said. Icenogle's began as a basket grocery store on Broadway Avenue in 1903. Soon after J.D. Icenogle opened that store, his brother, Grover, joined him in ownership. During a holdup of the store in 1932, J.D. was shot and killed. Grover Icenogle eventually decided to expand, and in 1941 he opened the current Icenogle's store at 3120 Marshall Ave... MATTOON — After spending most of the season taking it on the chin, Mattoon got a chance to get some back, knocking off Decatur Eisenhower 75-73. It was the Green Wave's first win of the season after 15 losses. Gabe Rutledge and Mitch Walk each scored 19 points and Erik Nelson scored 12 to lead Mattoon.