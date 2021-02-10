Glancing Back for Feb. 10

SULLIVAN — As the 112th birthday of Abraham Lincoln approaches, there is one Illinois man who can observe the day as few others. He is William P. McGuire, a resident of Moultrie County, now 83 years of age. He was defended by Lincoln when tried on a charge of stealing negroes and was acquitted. Mr. McGuire was at the time only 14 years old and living at Brushy Fork, near the present town of Newman. A General Matson of Kentucky had brought slaves to work his land near Oakland, but sentiment against slavery was growing in the community. McGuire at the time was working for Madison Ashmore, who agreed to house the family of slaves named Bryant who wanted to escape Matson. Young McGuire took the slave family to Oakland where they were concealed in an outbuilding. It was young McGuire's task to take food to them. McGuire and Ashmore were arrested. Judge Harlan decided slavery did not exist in Illinois and the effect was to acquit all those who aided in the escape of the negroes... MATTOON — A fire in the Melvin Henton home in North Okaw Township following an explosion caused by acetylene gas nearly eight years ago, is recalled by the discovery a few days ago of a ring lost at that time. In the accident, three people were killed. The ring was found in the barnyard where it had been waiting all these years for a discoverer, who came in the person of a hired man working on the place. The ring belonged to Miss Berdina Henton, now Mrs. Daley.